St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (55-18-6) and the St. Louis Blues (49-20-11) meet in Denver, Colorado on April 26, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first and the Blues third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and St. Louis Stats

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).

On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (third in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (seventh).

Colorado has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.

St. Louis has a +75 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.

The Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 24.9% of opportunities).

The Blues have scored 61 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 46 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko's 34 goals and 48 assists in 73 games for St. Louis add up to 82 total points on the season.

Robert Thomas is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 56 assists in 70 games.

Pavel Buchnevich's 30 goals and 44 assists add up to 74 points this season.

Ville Husso has played 39 games this season, conceding 94 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1098 saves and a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 32 goals and 55 assists.

Cale Makar has 85 total points for Colorado, with 27 goals and 58 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 131 goals (2.51 goals against average) and recorded 1554 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Pavel Francouz: Day To Day (Face), Mikko Rantanen: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/20/2022 Kraken L 3-2 Away -320 4/22/2022 Oilers L 6-3 Away -101 4/24/2022 Jets L 4-1 Away -188 4/26/2022 Blues - Home -172 4/28/2022 Predators - Home - 4/29/2022 Wild - Away -

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Sharks W 3-1 Away -201 4/23/2022 Coyotes W 5-4 Away -432 4/24/2022 Ducks W 6-3 Away -206 4/26/2022 Avalanche - Away +145 4/29/2022 Golden Knights - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.