St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (55-18-6) and the St. Louis Blues (49-20-11) meet in Denver, Colorado on April 26, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first and the Blues third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. St. Louis

Colorado and St. Louis Stats

  • The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
  • On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (third in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (seventh).
  • Colorado has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
  • St. Louis has a +75 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.
  • The Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 24.9% of opportunities).
  • The Blues have scored 61 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 46 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko's 34 goals and 48 assists in 73 games for St. Louis add up to 82 total points on the season.
  • Robert Thomas is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 56 assists in 70 games.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's 30 goals and 44 assists add up to 74 points this season.
  • Ville Husso has played 39 games this season, conceding 94 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1098 saves and a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 32 goals and 55 assists.
  • Cale Makar has 85 total points for Colorado, with 27 goals and 58 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 131 goals (2.51 goals against average) and recorded 1554 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Pavel Francouz: Day To Day (Face), Mikko Rantanen: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/20/2022

Kraken

L 3-2

Away

-320

4/22/2022

Oilers

L 6-3

Away

-101

4/24/2022

Jets

L 4-1

Away

-188

4/26/2022

Blues

-

Home

-172

4/28/2022

Predators

-

Home

-

4/29/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/21/2022

Sharks

W 3-1

Away

-201

4/23/2022

Coyotes

W 5-4

Away

-432

4/24/2022

Ducks

W 6-3

Away

-206

4/26/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

+145

4/29/2022

Golden Knights

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Sharks

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28), center Tomas Hertl (48), left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and defenseman Nicolas Meloche (53) celebrate after a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) celebrates with center Robert Thomas (18) and right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 17, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Derek Grant (38) and right wing Troy Terry (19) celebrate the victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
the-north-water-bbc-colin-farrell-jack-o-connell-bddb0ac
entertainment

How to Watch The North Water Series Finale

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Apr 23, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Derrick Pouliot (51) and center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates a goal scored by Gourde against the Dallas Stars during the first period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy