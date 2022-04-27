St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche (55-18-6) and the St. Louis Blues (49-20-11) meet in Denver, Colorado on April 26, 2022 at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche rank first and the Blues third in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Colorado and St. Louis Stats
- The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
- On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (third in league), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (seventh).
- Colorado has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
- St. Louis has a +75 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.
- The Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 66 power-play goals (successful on 24.9% of opportunities).
- The Blues have scored 61 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 46 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko's 34 goals and 48 assists in 73 games for St. Louis add up to 82 total points on the season.
- Robert Thomas is one of the impact players on offense for St. Louis with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 20 goals and 56 assists in 70 games.
- Pavel Buchnevich's 30 goals and 44 assists add up to 74 points this season.
- Ville Husso has played 39 games this season, conceding 94 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1098 saves and a .921 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 91 points. He has 36 goals and 55 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 63 games, with 32 goals and 55 assists.
- Cale Makar has 85 total points for Colorado, with 27 goals and 58 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has allowed 131 goals (2.51 goals against average) and recorded 1554 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: Out (Knee), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Pavel Francouz: Day To Day (Face), Mikko Rantanen: Day To Day (Illness), Erik Johnson: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/20/2022
Kraken
L 3-2
Away
-320
4/22/2022
Oilers
L 6-3
Away
-101
4/24/2022
Jets
L 4-1
Away
-188
4/26/2022
Blues
-
Home
-172
4/28/2022
Predators
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Sharks
W 3-1
Away
-201
4/23/2022
Coyotes
W 5-4
Away
-432
4/24/2022
Ducks
W 6-3
Away
-206
4/26/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
+145
4/29/2022
Golden Knights
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.