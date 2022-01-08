St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

Jan 6, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) scores against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the overtime shootout period as the Stars fans look on at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (20-10-5) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (16-12-2) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (45 points), and the Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (34 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Dallas

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Dallas

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Dallas Stats

The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (122 in 35 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (89 in 30).

The Stars are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blues are eighth on defense (2.7 against).

St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +27.

Dallas' goal differential is -3 on the season (19th in the NHL).

The Stars have conceded 19 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 29 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

The Stars have scored 24 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 16 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 17:19 per game.

Jordan Kyrou has racked up 34 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 33 points has come from 13 goals and 20 assists.

Jordan Binnington has given up 3.0 goals per game this season and is recording 29.5 saves per contest. His .908 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.

Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves (30.3 per game), and has given up 18 goals (2.3 per game).

Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski's 28 points are important for Dallas. He has recorded 12 goals and 16 assists in 31 games.

Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 11 goals and 15 assists.

Roope Hintz is a crucial contributor on offense for Dallas with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Braden Holtby has a .919 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 440 saves (27.5 per game), and has allowed 39 goals (2.4 per game).

Jake Oettinger has a .922 save percentage, recording 237 total saves (21.5 per game) and giving up 20 goals (1.8 per game).

Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)

