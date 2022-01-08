St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (20-10-5) hit the ice against the Dallas Stars (16-12-2) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (45 points), and the Stars are 13th in the Western Conference (34 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Dallas Stats
- The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (122 in 35 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (89 in 30).
- The Stars are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blues are eighth on defense (2.7 against).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +27.
- Dallas' goal differential is -3 on the season (19th in the NHL).
- The Stars have conceded 19 power-play goals (20th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 29 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Stars have scored 24 power-play goals (fifth in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 16 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 17:19 per game.
- Jordan Kyrou has racked up 34 points (1.1 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 33 points has come from 13 goals and 20 assists.
- Jordan Binnington has given up 3.0 goals per game this season and is recording 29.5 saves per contest. His .908 save percentage ranks 25th in the league.
- Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves (30.3 per game), and has given up 18 goals (2.3 per game).
Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 28 points are important for Dallas. He has recorded 12 goals and 16 assists in 31 games.
- Jason Robertson has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with 11 goals and 15 assists.
- Roope Hintz is a crucial contributor on offense for Dallas with 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Braden Holtby has a .919 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 440 saves (27.5 per game), and has allowed 39 goals (2.4 per game).
- Jake Oettinger has a .922 save percentage, recording 237 total saves (21.5 per game) and giving up 20 goals (1.8 per game).
Stars Injuries: Tanner Kero: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)