St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (44-20-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues rank fourth while the Wild are third in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Arena: Enterprise Center
Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Minnesota
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/8/2022
Blues
Wild
4-3 (F/OT) STL
1/1/2022
Wild
Blues
6-4 STL
St. Louis and Minnesota Stats
- On average, the Blues score 3.7 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Wild give up 3.0 (17th).
- On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
- In terms of goal differential, St. Louis is +64 on the season (fourth in NHL).
- Minnesota's goal differential is +45 on the season (seventh in the league).
- The Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).
- The Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.8% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:02 per game.
- Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 71 points (18 goals, 53 assists) to the team.
- Jordan Kyrou has scored 23 goals and added 42 assists through 66 games for St. Louis.
- Ville Husso has conceded 83 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 1021 saves with a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 42 goals and 49 assists in 72 games for Minnesota, good for 91 points.
- Mats Zuccarello has totaled 72 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 50 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has scored 28 goals on the season, adding 39 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has played 51 games this season, conceding 143 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1453 saves and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
