St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

The St. Louis Blues (44-20-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues rank fourth while the Wild are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Enterprise Center

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Minnesota

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2022 Blues Wild 4-3 (F/OT) STL 1/1/2022 Wild Blues 6-4 STL

St. Louis and Minnesota Stats

On average, the Blues score 3.7 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Wild give up 3.0 (17th).

On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).

In terms of goal differential, St. Louis is +64 on the season (fourth in NHL).

Minnesota's goal differential is +45 on the season (seventh in the league).

The Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).

The Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.8% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:02 per game.

Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 71 points (18 goals, 53 assists) to the team.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 23 goals and added 42 assists through 66 games for St. Louis.

Ville Husso has conceded 83 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 1021 saves with a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 42 goals and 49 assists in 72 games for Minnesota, good for 91 points.

Mats Zuccarello has totaled 72 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 50 assists.

Kevin Fiala has scored 28 goals on the season, adding 39 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has played 51 games this season, conceding 143 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1453 saves and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

