St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (44-20-10) take on the Minnesota Wild (46-21-6) as a part of Saturday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues rank fourth while the Wild are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Minnesota

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Minnesota

DateHomeAwayResult

4/8/2022

Blues

Wild

4-3 (F/OT) STL

1/1/2022

Wild

Blues

6-4 STL

St. Louis and Minnesota Stats

  • On average, the Blues score 3.7 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Wild give up 3.0 (17th).
  • On average, the Wild post 3.6 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
  • In terms of goal differential, St. Louis is +64 on the season (fourth in NHL).
  • Minnesota's goal differential is +45 on the season (seventh in the league).
  • The Wild have conceded 58 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).
  • The Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.8% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 44 power-play goals (successful on 20.2% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' top contributing offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:02 per game.
  • Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 71 points (18 goals, 53 assists) to the team.
  • Jordan Kyrou has scored 23 goals and added 42 assists through 66 games for St. Louis.
  • Ville Husso has conceded 83 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 1021 saves with a .925 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has totaled 42 goals and 49 assists in 72 games for Minnesota, good for 91 points.
  • Mats Zuccarello has totaled 72 total points (1.1 per game) this season. He has 22 goals and 50 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has scored 28 goals on the season, adding 39 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has played 51 games this season, conceding 143 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 1453 saves and a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: Day To Day (Upper-body), Jon Merrill: Day To Day (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

