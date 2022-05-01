Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take on the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second and the Blues fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

  • The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (305 in 82 games), and the Blues concede 2.9 (239 in 82).
  • The Blues are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Wild are 16th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • Minnesota is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +56 (+0.7 per game).
  • St. Louis is third in the league in goal differential, at +70 (+0.9 per game).
  • The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 82 points (1.1 per game), with 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games (playing 16:54 per game).
  • Robert Thomas has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 56 assists.
  • Jordan Kyrou has 75 points so far, including 27 goals and 48 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has conceded 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's leading contributor with 108 points. He has 47 goals and 61 assists this season.
  • Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists) to the team.
  • Mats Zuccarello's season total of 79 points has come from 24 goals and 55 assists.
  • In 56 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 159 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1573 saves.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Marcus Foligno: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Wild Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/26/2022

Coyotes

L 5-3

Home

-595

4/28/2022

Flames

W 3-2

Home

-107

4/29/2022

Avalanche

W 4-1

Home

-134

5/2/2022

Blues

-

Home

-141

5/4/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

5/6/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

5/8/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/24/2022

Ducks

W 6-3

Away

-206

4/26/2022

Avalanche

L 5-3

Away

+145

4/29/2022

Golden Knights

L 7-4

Home

-171

5/2/2022

Wild

-

Away

+120

5/4/2022

Wild

-

Away

-

5/6/2022

Wild

-

Home

-

5/8/2022

Wild

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
