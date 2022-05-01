How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take on the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second and the Blues fourth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Minnesota and St. Louis Stats
- The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (305 in 82 games), and the Blues concede 2.9 (239 in 82).
- The Blues are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Wild are 16th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Minnesota is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +56 (+0.7 per game).
- St. Louis is third in the league in goal differential, at +70 (+0.9 per game).
- The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 82 points (1.1 per game), with 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games (playing 16:54 per game).
- Robert Thomas has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 56 assists.
- Jordan Kyrou has 75 points so far, including 27 goals and 48 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has conceded 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Minnesota Impact Players
- Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's leading contributor with 108 points. He has 47 goals and 61 assists this season.
- Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists) to the team.
- Mats Zuccarello's season total of 79 points has come from 24 goals and 55 assists.
- In 56 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 159 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1573 saves.
Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Marcus Foligno: Day To Day (Lower-body)
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Coyotes
L 5-3
Home
-595
4/28/2022
Flames
W 3-2
Home
-107
4/29/2022
Avalanche
W 4-1
Home
-134
5/2/2022
Blues
-
Home
-141
5/4/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
5/6/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
5/8/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/24/2022
Ducks
W 6-3
Away
-206
4/26/2022
Avalanche
L 5-3
Away
+145
4/29/2022
Golden Knights
L 7-4
Home
-171
5/2/2022
Wild
-
Away
+120
5/4/2022
Wild
-
Away
-
5/6/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
5/8/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.