How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take on the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second and the Blues fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (305 in 82 games), and the Blues concede 2.9 (239 in 82).

The Blues are third in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Wild are 16th in goals allowed (3.0).

Minnesota is sixth in the league in goal differential, at +56 (+0.7 per game).

St. Louis is third in the league in goal differential, at +70 (+0.9 per game).

The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals on power-plays (fifth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Wild have conceded 62 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 26.6% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 82 points (1.1 per game), with 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games (playing 16:54 per game).

Robert Thomas has helped lead the offense for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 56 assists.

Jordan Kyrou has 75 points so far, including 27 goals and 48 assists.

Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has conceded 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Minnesota Impact Players

Kirill Kaprizov is Minnesota's leading contributor with 108 points. He has 47 goals and 61 assists this season.

Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists) to the team.

Mats Zuccarello's season total of 79 points has come from 24 goals and 55 assists.

In 56 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 159 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1573 saves.

Wild Injuries: Mats Zuccarello: Day To Day (Lower Body), Marcus Foligno: Day To Day (Lower-body)

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Coyotes L 5-3 Home -595 4/28/2022 Flames W 3-2 Home -107 4/29/2022 Avalanche W 4-1 Home -134 5/2/2022 Blues - Home -141 5/4/2022 Blues - Home - 5/6/2022 Blues - Away - 5/8/2022 Blues - Away -

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/24/2022 Ducks W 6-3 Away -206 4/26/2022 Avalanche L 5-3 Away +145 4/29/2022 Golden Knights L 7-4 Home -171 5/2/2022 Wild - Away +120 5/4/2022 Wild - Away - 5/6/2022 Wild - Home - 5/8/2022 Wild - Home -

