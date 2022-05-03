How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take on the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second in the Western Conference (113 points), while the Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (109 points).
How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Minnesota and St. Louis Stats
- The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (305 in 82 games), and the Blues give up 2.9 (239 in 82).
- The Blues score 3.8 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.0 (16th).
- Minnesota is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
- St. Louis is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +70.
- The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties).
- The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko's 82 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games.
- Robert Thomas has collected 76 points this season, with 20 goals and 56 assists.
- Jordan Kyrou has netted 27 goals on the season, chipping in 48 assists.
- Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has allowed 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 108 points in 81 games (47 goals and 61 assists).
- Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Mats Zuccarello has scored 24 goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Minnesota.
- In 56 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 159 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1573 saves.
Wild Injuries: None
Wild Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/28/2022
Flames
W 3-2
Home
-107
4/29/2022
Avalanche
W 4-1
Home
-134
5/2/2022
Blues
L 4-0
Home
-130
5/4/2022
Blues
-
Home
-127
5/6/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
5/8/2022
Blues
-
Away
-
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Avalanche
L 5-3
Away
+145
4/29/2022
Golden Knights
L 7-4
Home
-171
5/2/2022
Wild
W 4-0
Away
+108
5/4/2022
Wild
-
Away
+105
5/6/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
5/8/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
4
2022
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)