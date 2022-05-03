How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (53-22-7) take on the St. Louis Blues (49-22-11) during Wednesday's NHL schedule, starting at 9:30 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild rank second in the Western Conference (113 points), while the Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (109 points).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

The Wild score 3.7 goals per game (305 in 82 games), and the Blues give up 2.9 (239 in 82).

The Blues score 3.8 goals per game (third in NHL), and the Wild concede 3.0 (16th).

Minnesota is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.

St. Louis is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +70.

The Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.1% of penalties).

The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko's 82 points are pivotal for St. Louis. He has 34 goals and 48 assists in 75 games.

Robert Thomas has collected 76 points this season, with 20 goals and 56 assists.

Jordan Kyrou has netted 27 goals on the season, chipping in 48 assists.

Ville Husso has a .919 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). He has 1136 saves, and has allowed 100 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Minnesota Impact Players

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 108 points in 81 games (47 goals and 61 assists).

Kevin Fiala is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 82 games, with 33 goals and 51 assists.

Mats Zuccarello has scored 24 goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Minnesota.

In 56 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 159 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1573 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

Wild Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/28/2022 Flames W 3-2 Home -107 4/29/2022 Avalanche W 4-1 Home -134 5/2/2022 Blues L 4-0 Home -130 5/4/2022 Blues - Home -127 5/6/2022 Blues - Away - 5/8/2022 Blues - Away -

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Avalanche L 5-3 Away +145 4/29/2022 Golden Knights L 7-4 Home -171 5/2/2022 Wild W 4-0 Away +108 5/4/2022 Wild - Away +105 5/6/2022 Wild - Home - 5/8/2022 Wild - Home -

