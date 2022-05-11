St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates his goal against the Minnesota Wild in the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the St. Louis Blues, with the series tied up 2-2. You can tune in to the game on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Wild rank second with 113 points and the Blues are fourth with 109 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. St. Louis

Minnesota and St. Louis Stats

  • The Wild are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Blues are 11th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • The Blues score 3.8 goals per game (309 in 82 games), and the Wild concede 3.0 (249 in 82).
  • Minnesota is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
  • St. Louis is +70 overall in terms of goals this season, third in the league.
  • The Blues have conceded 35 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Wild have scored 53 power-play goals (18th in power-play percentage).
  • The Blues have scored 64 power-play goals (second in league in power-play percentage), and the Wild have conceded 62 while short-handed (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko has scored 34 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 48 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the St. Louis offense with 82 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.
  • Robert Thomas is a key piece of the offense for St. Louis with 76 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 56 assists in 72 games.
  • St. Louis' Jordan Kyrou is among the leading scorers on the team with 75 total points (27 goals and 48 assists).
  • Ville Husso has played 40 games this season, conceding 100 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1136 saves and a .919 save percentage (15th in the league).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Day To Day (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Torey Krug: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • Kirill Kaprizov has been a big player for Minnesota this season, with 108 points in 81 games.
  • Kevin Fiala has racked up 84 points (1.0 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 51 assists.
  • Mats Zuccarello has scored 24 goals and added 55 assists through 70 games for Minnesota.
  • In 56 games, Marc-Andre Fleury has conceded 159 goals (2.90 goals against average) and has racked up 1573 saves.

Wild Injuries: None

Wild Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/4/2022

Blues

W 6-2

Home

-137

5/6/2022

Blues

W 5-1

Away

+109

5/8/2022

Blues

L 5-2

Away

-116

5/10/2022

Blues

-

Home

-158

5/12/2022

Blues

-

Away

-

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/4/2022

Wild

L 6-2

Away

+115

5/6/2022

Wild

L 5-1

Home

-131

5/8/2022

Wild

W 5-2

Home

-104

5/10/2022

Wild

-

Away

+134

5/12/2022

Wild

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
