Mar 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (33-20-4) and St. Louis Blues (33-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference with 70 points and the Blues are third in the Western Conference with 73 points.

How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nashville vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Predators -1.5 5.5

Nashville and St. Louis Stats

The Predators score 3.1 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.7 (sixth).

The Blues put up 3.5 goals per game (199 in 57 games), and the Predators give up 2.7 (155 in 57).

Nashville is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +23.

St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in goal differential, at +44 (+0.8 per game).

On the power play, the Predators have scored 42 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 29 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, ninth in league).

The Predators have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 55 points (1.0 per game), with 22 goals and 33 assists in 53 games (playing 16:35 per game).

Vladimir Tarasenko has collected 49 points this season, with 19 goals and 30 assists.

St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich is among the leaders on the team with 45 total points (19 goals and 26 assists).

Ville Husso has played 23 games this season, conceding 48 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 641 saves and a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Day To Day (Illness), Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 61 points. He has 15 goals and 46 assists this season.

Matt Duchene has 29 goals and 25 assists to total 54 points (1.0 per game).

Filip Forsberg has 49 total points for Nashville, with 28 goals and 21 assists.

In 48 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 113 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has recorded 1385 saves.

Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.