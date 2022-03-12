How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (33-20-4) and St. Louis Blues (33-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Predators rank sixth in the Western Conference with 70 points and the Blues are third in the Western Conference with 73 points.
How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Betting Information for Nashville vs. St. Louis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Predators
-1.5
5.5
Nashville and St. Louis Stats
- The Predators score 3.1 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.7 (sixth).
- The Blues put up 3.5 goals per game (199 in 57 games), and the Predators give up 2.7 (155 in 57).
- Nashville is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +23.
- St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in goal differential, at +44 (+0.8 per game).
- On the power play, the Predators have scored 42 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 29 (killing off 82.7% of penalties, ninth in league).
- The Predators have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (15th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou is one of the top offensive options for St. Louis with 55 points (1.0 per game), with 22 goals and 33 assists in 53 games (playing 16:35 per game).
- Vladimir Tarasenko has collected 49 points this season, with 19 goals and 30 assists.
- St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich is among the leaders on the team with 45 total points (19 goals and 26 assists).
- Ville Husso has played 23 games this season, conceding 48 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 641 saves and a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Day To Day (Illness), Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi is Nashville's top contributor with 61 points. He has 15 goals and 46 assists this season.
- Matt Duchene has 29 goals and 25 assists to total 54 points (1.0 per game).
- Filip Forsberg has 49 total points for Nashville, with 28 goals and 21 assists.
- In 48 games, Juuse Saros has conceded 113 goals (2.38 goals against average) and has recorded 1385 saves.
Predators Injuries: Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols), Mark Borowiecki: Day To Day (Lower Body)
