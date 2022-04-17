How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) defend during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (45-20-10) take on the Nashville Predators (43-27-5) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Blues rank third while the Predators are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis and Nashville Stats

The Blues are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Predators are 11th in goals conceded (2.9).

On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).

St. Louis has a +65 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.

Nashville has a +24 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).

The Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24.0% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

Roman Josi's 20 goals and 68 assists in 73 games for Nashville add up to 88 total points on the season.

Matt Duchene is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 39 goals and 37 assists in 71 games.

Filip Forsberg has 74 points so far, including 38 goals and 36 assists.

Juuse Saros has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 1845 saves, and has conceded 158 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:01 per game.

Robert Thomas has 72 points (1.1 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 54 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 27 goals and added 40 assists through 66 games for St. Louis.

In 37 games, Ville Husso has conceded 88 goals (2.44 goals against average) and has recorded 1052 saves.

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nick Leddy: Day To Day (Head), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Bruins W 4-2 Away +110 4/14/2022 Sabres W 6-2 Away -193 4/16/2022 Wild W 6-5 Home -116 4/17/2022 Predators - Away -117 4/19/2022 Bruins - Home - 4/21/2022 Sharks - Away - 4/23/2022 Coyotes - Away -

Predators Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Sharks W 1-0 Home -211 4/14/2022 Oilers L 4-0 Home -121 4/16/2022 Blackhawks W 4-3 Home -304 4/17/2022 Blues - Home -103 4/19/2022 Flames - Home - 4/23/2022 Lightning - Away - 4/24/2022 Wild - Home -

