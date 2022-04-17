Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) defend during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck as Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) defend during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (45-20-10) take on the Nashville Predators (43-27-5) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Blues rank third while the Predators are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis

St. Louis and Nashville Stats

  • The Blues are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Predators are 11th in goals conceded (2.9).
  • On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
  • St. Louis has a +65 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.
  • Nashville has a +24 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).
  • The Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24.0% of opportunities).

Nashville Impact Players

  • Roman Josi's 20 goals and 68 assists in 73 games for Nashville add up to 88 total points on the season.
  • Matt Duchene is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 39 goals and 37 assists in 71 games.
  • Filip Forsberg has 74 points so far, including 38 goals and 36 assists.
  • Juuse Saros has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 1845 saves, and has conceded 158 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:01 per game.
  • Robert Thomas has 72 points (1.1 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 54 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has scored 27 goals and added 40 assists through 66 games for St. Louis.
  • In 37 games, Ville Husso has conceded 88 goals (2.44 goals against average) and has recorded 1052 saves.

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nick Leddy: Day To Day (Head), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Bruins

W 4-2

Away

+110

4/14/2022

Sabres

W 6-2

Away

-193

4/16/2022

Wild

W 6-5

Home

-116

4/17/2022

Predators

-

Away

-117

4/19/2022

Bruins

-

Home

-

4/21/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

Predators Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Sharks

W 1-0

Home

-211

4/14/2022

Oilers

L 4-0

Home

-121

4/16/2022

Blackhawks

W 4-3

Home

-304

4/17/2022

Blues

-

Home

-103

4/19/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Wild

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Braves vs. Padres

By Ben Macaluso6 minutes ago
USATSI_18101404
MLB

How to Watch Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod: Braves at Padres

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Apr 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) is defended by Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala (22) celebrates his game-winning goal against the Colorado Avalanche with right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sharks vs. Wild

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Apr 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with center Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring against the New York Islanders during the second period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Predators

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) and Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) celebrate the win over the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy