How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (45-20-10) take on the Nashville Predators (43-27-5) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 6:00 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena. The Blues rank third while the Predators are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Nashville vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
St. Louis and Nashville Stats
- The Blues are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.7), and the Predators are 11th in goals conceded (2.9).
- On average, the Predators score 3.2 goals in a game (12th in league), and the Blues concede 2.8 (10th).
- St. Louis has a +65 goal differential on the season, fourth in the league.
- Nashville has a +24 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 25.9% of opportunities), and the Predators have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.2% of penalties).
- The Blues have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.6% of penalties), and the Predators have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 24.0% of opportunities).
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 20 goals and 68 assists in 73 games for Nashville add up to 88 total points on the season.
- Matt Duchene is one of the impact players on offense for Nashville with 76 total points (1.1 per game), with 39 goals and 37 assists in 71 games.
- Filip Forsberg has 74 points so far, including 38 goals and 36 assists.
- Juuse Saros has a .921 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). He has 1845 saves, and has conceded 158 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Predators Injuries: Michael McCarron: Out (Upper Body), Matt Luff: Day To Day (Illness), Jeremy Lauzon: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 73 points (32 goals, 41 assists) and plays an average of 17:01 per game.
- Robert Thomas has 72 points (1.1 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 54 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored 27 goals and added 40 assists through 66 games for St. Louis.
- In 37 games, Ville Husso has conceded 88 goals (2.44 goals against average) and has recorded 1052 saves.
Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nick Leddy: Day To Day (Head), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Bruins
W 4-2
Away
+110
4/14/2022
Sabres
W 6-2
Away
-193
4/16/2022
Wild
W 6-5
Home
-116
4/17/2022
Predators
-
Away
-117
4/19/2022
Bruins
-
Home
-
4/21/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
4/23/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-
Predators Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Sharks
W 1-0
Home
-211
4/14/2022
Oilers
L 4-0
Home
-121
4/16/2022
Blackhawks
W 4-3
Home
-304
4/17/2022
Blues
-
Home
-103
4/19/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Wild
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.