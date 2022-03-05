St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) visiting the New Jersey Devils (19-31-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Blues are third (with 70 points) in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th (43 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6.5
St. Louis and New Jersey Stats
- The Blues are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
- On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.7 (fifth).
- St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in goal differential, at +45 (+0.8 per game).
- New Jersey is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -29.
- The Devils have conceded 27 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt has collected 19 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.
- Jack Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 39 total points (1.1 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 35 games.
- Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, adding 21 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Illness)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' top contributors (50 total points), having registered 21 goals and 29 assists.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 goals and 27 assists to total 46 points (0.9 per game).
- Pavel Buchnevich has 45 total points for St. Louis, with 19 goals and 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has allowed 43 goals (2.13 goals against average) and recorded 584 saves.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), David Perron: Day To Day (Illness)
Regional restrictions apply.
