St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save in front of New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday includes the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6) visiting the New Jersey Devils (19-31-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Blues are third (with 70 points) in the Western Conference and the Devils are 14th (43 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. St. Louis

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New Jersey

Blues vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6.5

St. Louis and New Jersey Stats

  • The Blues are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Devils are 28th on defense (3.6 against).
  • On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in NHL), and the Blues concede 2.7 (fifth).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the NHL in goal differential, at +45 (+0.8 per game).
  • New Jersey is 23rd in the league in terms of goal differential, at -29.
  • The Devils have conceded 27 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
  • The Blues have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.5% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt has collected 19 goals and 31 assists in 50 games for New Jersey, good for 50 points.
  • Jack Hughes is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 39 total points (1.1 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 35 games.
  • Nico Hischier has posted 16 goals on the season, adding 21 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has allowed 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) and collected 593 saves with an .894 save percentage (46th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Janne Kuokkanen: Out (Wrist), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed), Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Illness)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' top contributors (50 total points), having registered 21 goals and 29 assists.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has 19 goals and 27 assists to total 46 points (0.9 per game).
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 45 total points for St. Louis, with 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • Ville Husso has allowed 43 goals (2.13 goals against average) and recorded 584 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), David Perron: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17821811
NHL

