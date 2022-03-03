St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a game between the New York Islanders (20-22-8) and the St. Louis Blues (32-15-6), starting at 12:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Islanders sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with 48 points and the Blues are third in the Western Conference with 70 points.

How to Watch New York vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: UBS Arena

Betting Information for New York vs. St. Louis

New York and St. Louis Stats

The Islanders score 2.5 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.7 (fifth).

The Blues are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Islanders are seventh in goals allowed (2.7).

New York is 21st in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -10.

St. Louis is +45 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the league.

The Blues have conceded 24 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (23rd in power-play percentage).

The Islanders have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.1% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (successful on 26.5% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou's 50 points are important for St. Louis. He has recorded 21 goals and 29 assists in 49 games.

Vladimir Tarasenko has racked up 46 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and 27 assists.

St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich is among the leading scorers on the team with 45 total points (19 goals and 26 assists).

Ville Husso has 584 saves while allowing 43 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .931 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is New York's leading contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.

Brock Nelson has picked up 28 points (0.7 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding nine assists.

Noah Dobson has nine goals and 17 assists for New York.

Ilya Sorokin has conceded 86 goals (2.4 goals against average) and recorded 1016 saves with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Zdeno Chara: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: Day To Day (Lower Body)

