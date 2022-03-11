St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday's NHL slate will see the St. Louis Blues (32-17-7) square off against the New York Rangers (36-16-5), starting at 8:00 PM ET at Enterprise Center. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (71 points), and the Rangers are fifth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. New York

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. New York

Blues vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

5.5

St. Louis and New York Stats

  • On average, the Blues post 3.4 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (third).
  • The Rangers are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Blues are fifth on defense (2.7 against).
  • St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +40 (+0.7 per game).
  • New York is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +25.
  • The Blues have scored 41 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Rangers have conceded 28 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Rangers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 25.5% of opportunities, fourth in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 27 (killing off 83.6% of penalties, sixth in league).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (53 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 31 assists.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 45 points has come from 19 goals and 26 assists.
  • In 22 games, Ville Husso has conceded 46 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has recorded 614 saves.

Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Day To Day (Concussion)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has totaled 15 goals and 47 assists in 52 games for New York, good for 62 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a key piece of the offense for New York with 59 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 36 assists in 57 games.
  • New York's Adam Fox is among the leaders on the team with 55 total points (seven goals and 48 assists).
  • Igor Shesterkin has played 37 games this season, conceding 70 goals (1.9 goals against average) with 1134 saves and a .942 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

March
10
2022

New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
