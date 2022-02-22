How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) hit the ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 22, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference with 64 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Philadelphia
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6.5
St. Louis and Philadelphia Stats
- The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (fifth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (26th).
- On average, the Flyers put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blues allow 2.8 (seventh).
- St. Louis is +38 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.
- Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -44.
- The Flyers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 26.9% of opportunities).
- The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties).
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 47 games (playing 19:11 per game).
- Cam Atkinson has collected 37 points this season, with 17 goals and 20 assists.
- Travis Konecny has posted eight goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
- Martin Jones has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 556 total saves, giving up 64 goals (3.6 goals against average).
Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 17:09 per game.
- Pavel Buchnevich has 44 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Jordan Kyrou has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists through 45 games for St. Louis.
- Ville Husso has allowed 36 goals (1.97 goals against average) and racked up 525 saves.
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
February
22
2022
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)