Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) hit the ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 22, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference with 64 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Philadelphia

Blues vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6.5

St. Louis and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (fifth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (26th).
  • On average, the Flyers put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blues allow 2.8 (seventh).
  • St. Louis is +38 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -44.
  • The Flyers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 26.9% of opportunities).
  • The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 47 games (playing 19:11 per game).
  • Cam Atkinson has collected 37 points this season, with 17 goals and 20 assists.
  • Travis Konecny has posted eight goals on the season, adding 22 assists.
  • Martin Jones has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 556 total saves, giving up 64 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 17:09 per game.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 44 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.
  • Jordan Kyrou has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists through 45 games for St. Louis.
  • Ville Husso has allowed 36 goals (1.97 goals against average) and racked up 525 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) reacts ahead of forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the first half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Boise State

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
UCLA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

By Alex Barth
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Mark Smith (13) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) dribbles during first half against the Utah State Aggies at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pittsburgh vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy