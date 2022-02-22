Feb 19, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) and the Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) hit the ice in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 22, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference with 64 points and the Flyers are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6.5

St. Louis and Philadelphia Stats

The Blues score 3.5 goals per game (fifth in NHL), and the Flyers are conceding 3.4 (26th).

On average, the Flyers put up 2.6 goals in a game (28th in league), and the Blues allow 2.8 (seventh).

St. Louis is +38 overall in goal differential this season, fifth in the NHL.

Philadelphia is 27th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -44.

The Flyers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.2% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 26.9% of opportunities).

The Flyers have scored 21 power-play goals (successful on 14.4% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.6% of penalties).

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 37 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 21 assists in 47 games (playing 19:11 per game).

Cam Atkinson has collected 37 points this season, with 17 goals and 20 assists.

Travis Konecny has posted eight goals on the season, adding 22 assists.

Martin Jones has an .897 save percentage (44th in the league), with 556 total saves, giving up 64 goals (3.6 goals against average).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) and plays an average of 17:09 per game.

Pavel Buchnevich has 44 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists.

Jordan Kyrou has scored 18 goals and added 26 assists through 45 games for St. Louis.

Ville Husso has allowed 36 goals (1.97 goals against average) and racked up 525 saves.

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body)

