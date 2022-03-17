St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) visiting the St. Louis Blues (34-17-8) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Blues are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
  • Arena: Enterprise Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis

Penguins vs Blues Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Penguins

-1.5

6

Pittsburgh and St. Louis Stats

  • The Penguins are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blues are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • On average, the Blues put up 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (fourth).
  • In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +37 on the season (seventh in league).
  • St. Louis has a +46 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.
  • The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.0% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).
  • The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 44 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

  • Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (60 total points), having collected 29 goals and 31 assists.
  • Sidney Crosby has 20 goals and 39 assists to total 59 points (1.2 per game).
  • Kris Letang's season total of 52 points has come from six goals and 46 assists.
  • Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has totaled 22 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for St. Louis, good for 59 points.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has amassed 54 points this season, with 20 goals and 34 assists.
  • St. Louis' Robert Thomas is among the leading scorers on the team with 48 total points (12 goals and 36 assists).
  • Ville Husso has allowed 52 goals (2.2 goals against average) and collected 672 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Robert Thomas: Day To Day (Illness)

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Pittsburgh Penguins at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
