St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates with teammates after a goal during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) visiting the St. Louis Blues (34-17-8) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Penguins sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Blues are third in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Penguins -1.5 6

Pittsburgh and St. Louis Stats

The Penguins are 12th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.2), and the Blues are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).

On average, the Blues put up 3.5 goals in a game (fifth in NHL), and the Penguins allow 2.6 (fourth).

In terms of goal differential, Pittsburgh is +37 on the season (seventh in league).

St. Louis has a +46 goal differential on the season, fifth in the NHL.

The Penguins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.0% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.7% of penalties).

The Penguins have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (third in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 44 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors (60 total points), having collected 29 goals and 31 assists.

Sidney Crosby has 20 goals and 39 assists to total 59 points (1.2 per game).

Kris Letang's season total of 52 points has come from six goals and 46 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a goals against average of 2.3, and a .922 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Zachary Aston-Reese: Day To Day (Illness), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou has totaled 22 goals and 37 assists in 55 games for St. Louis, good for 59 points.

Vladimir Tarasenko has amassed 54 points this season, with 20 goals and 34 assists.

St. Louis' Robert Thomas is among the leading scorers on the team with 48 total points (12 goals and 36 assists).

Ville Husso has allowed 52 goals (2.2 goals against average) and collected 672 saves with a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Robert Thomas: Day To Day (Illness)

