St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in San Jose, California between the St. Louis Blues (46-20-11) and San Jose Sharks (30-34-12) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (103 points), and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (72 points).

How to Watch San Jose vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

St. Louis and San Jose Stats

The Blues are scoring 3.7 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).

The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (196 in 76 games), and the Blues give up 2.8 (219 in 77).

St. Louis is +69 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.

San Jose is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.

The Blues have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).

The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 34 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 73 points (1.0 per game), with 33 goals and 40 assists in 71 games (playing 19:07 per game).

Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 34 assists.

San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 51 total points (23 goals and 28 assists).

James Reimer has played 45 games this season, conceding 118 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1228 saves and a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 78 points in 70 games.

Robert Thomas has 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 55 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has 70 total points for St. Louis, with 28 goals and 42 assists.

Ville Husso has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1084 saves. His .923 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Wild W 6-5 Home -116 4/17/2022 Predators W 8-3 Away -117 4/19/2022 Bruins L 3-2 Home -133 4/21/2022 Sharks - Away -199 4/23/2022 Coyotes - Away - 4/24/2022 Ducks - Away - 4/26/2022 Avalanche - Away -

Sharks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Stars L 2-1 Away +193 4/17/2022 Wild L 5-4 Away +258 4/19/2022 Blue Jackets W 3-2 Home -140 4/21/2022 Blues - Home +164 4/23/2022 Blackhawks - Home - 4/24/2022 Golden Knights - Away - 4/26/2022 Ducks - Home -

