St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in San Jose, California between the St. Louis Blues (46-20-11) and San Jose Sharks (30-34-12) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (103 points), and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (72 points).
How to Watch San Jose vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
St. Louis and San Jose Stats
- The Blues are scoring 3.7 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).
- The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (196 in 76 games), and the Blues give up 2.8 (219 in 77).
- St. Louis is +69 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.
- San Jose is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
- The Blues have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).
- The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 34 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 73 points (1.0 per game), with 33 goals and 40 assists in 71 games (playing 19:07 per game).
- Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 34 assists.
- San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 51 total points (23 goals and 28 assists).
- James Reimer has played 45 games this season, conceding 118 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1228 saves and a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 78 points in 70 games.
- Robert Thomas has 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has 70 total points for St. Louis, with 28 goals and 42 assists.
- Ville Husso has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1084 saves. His .923 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.
Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)
Blues Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Wild
W 6-5
Home
-116
4/17/2022
Predators
W 8-3
Away
-117
4/19/2022
Bruins
L 3-2
Home
-133
4/21/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-199
4/23/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Ducks
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
Sharks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Stars
L 2-1
Away
+193
4/17/2022
Wild
L 5-4
Away
+258
4/19/2022
Blue Jackets
W 3-2
Home
-140
4/21/2022
Blues
-
Home
+164
4/23/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-
4/24/2022
Golden Knights
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-
