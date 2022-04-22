St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in San Jose, California between the St. Louis Blues (46-20-11) and San Jose Sharks (30-34-12) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (103 points), and the Sharks are 13th in the Western Conference (72 points).

How to Watch San Jose vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

St. Louis and San Jose Stats

  • The Blues are scoring 3.7 goals per game (fourth in league), and the Sharks are conceding 3.2 (20th).
  • The Sharks put up 2.6 goals per game (196 in 76 games), and the Blues give up 2.8 (219 in 77).
  • St. Louis is +69 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.
  • San Jose is -44 overall in terms of goals this season, 24th in the NHL.
  • The Blues have scored 59 power-play goals (successful on 26.3% of opportunities), and the Sharks have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.9% of penalties).
  • The Sharks have scored 38 power-play goals (23rd in league in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 34 while short-handed (sixth in penalty-kill percentage).

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier is an offensive leader for San Jose with 73 points (1.0 per game), with 33 goals and 40 assists in 71 games (playing 19:07 per game).
  • Tomas Hertl has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with 28 goals and 34 assists.
  • San Jose's Logan Couture is among the leading scorers on the team with 51 total points (23 goals and 28 assists).
  • James Reimer has played 45 games this season, conceding 118 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 1228 saves and a .912 save percentage (19th in the league).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out For Season (Lower-body), Radim Simek: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Barabanov: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: Out For Season (Shoulder), Erik Karlsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 78 points in 70 games.
  • Robert Thomas has 74 points (1.1 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 55 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich has 70 total points for St. Louis, with 28 goals and 42 assists.
  • Ville Husso has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1084 saves. His .923 save percentage is fourth-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Alexei Toropchenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Blues Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Wild

W 6-5

Home

-116

4/17/2022

Predators

W 8-3

Away

-117

4/19/2022

Bruins

L 3-2

Home

-133

4/21/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-199

4/23/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Ducks

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

Sharks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Stars

L 2-1

Away

+193

4/17/2022

Wild

L 5-4

Away

+258

4/19/2022

Blue Jackets

W 3-2

Home

-140

4/21/2022

Blues

-

Home

+164

4/23/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Golden Knights

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

St. Louis Blues at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) celebrates the win over the Texas Rangers with shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and right fielder Jesse Winker (27) at T-Mobile Park. The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 14, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) looks to take a shot on goal during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Blackhawks vs. Kings Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
USATSI_18117747
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Sharks

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (7) and left wing Alex Iafallo (19) celebrate the first period goal by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a glove save as San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) looks for the rebound during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot attempt by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy