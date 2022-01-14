St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (21-10-5) and the Seattle Kraken (10-21-4) hit the ice in St. Louis, Missouri on January 13, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth with 47 points and the Kraken are 15th with 24 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
  • Arena: Enterprise Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Blues vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Blues

-1.5

6

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

  • The Blues score 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.7 (30th).
  • The Kraken put up 2.8 goals per game (97 in 35 games), and the Blues give up 2.7 (96 in 36).
  • St. Louis is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
  • Seattle's goal differential is -33 on the season (27th in the NHL).
  • The Blues have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 30.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties).
  • The Blues have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (36 total points), having registered 14 goals and 22 assists.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 34 games, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's 33 points this season have come via 13 goals and 20 assists.
  • Jordan Binnington has allowed 61 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 615 saves.
  • Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves, and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
  • Jared McCann has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and eight assists.
  • Jaden Schwartz is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with six goals and 14 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has played 27 games this season, conceding 83 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 610 saves and an .880 save percentage (45th in the league).
  • Chris Driedger has recorded 207 total saves with an .892 save percentage, giving up 25 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

