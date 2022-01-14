St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (21-10-5) and the Seattle Kraken (10-21-4) hit the ice in St. Louis, Missouri on January 13, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth with 47 points and the Kraken are 15th with 24 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Enterprise Center

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 6

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

The Blues score 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.7 (30th).

The Kraken put up 2.8 goals per game (97 in 35 games), and the Blues give up 2.7 (96 in 36).

St. Louis is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.

Seattle's goal differential is -33 on the season (27th in the NHL).

The Blues have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 30.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties).

The Blues have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (36 total points), having registered 14 goals and 22 assists.

Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 34 games, with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich's 33 points this season have come via 13 goals and 20 assists.

Jordan Binnington has allowed 61 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 615 saves.

Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves, and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.

Jared McCann has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and eight assists.

Jaden Schwartz is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with six goals and 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has played 27 games this season, conceding 83 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 610 saves and an .880 save percentage (45th in the league).

Chris Driedger has recorded 207 total saves with an .892 save percentage, giving up 25 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

