St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/13/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (21-10-5) and the Seattle Kraken (10-21-4) hit the ice in St. Louis, Missouri on January 13, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth with 47 points and the Kraken are 15th with 24 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
6
St. Louis and Seattle Stats
- The Blues score 3.4 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Kraken are conceding 3.7 (30th).
- The Kraken put up 2.8 goals per game (97 in 35 games), and the Blues give up 2.7 (96 in 36).
- St. Louis is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +28.
- Seattle's goal differential is -33 on the season (27th in the NHL).
- The Blues have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 30.1% of opportunities), and the Kraken have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 77.5% of penalties).
- The Blues have conceded 16 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.7% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 18 power-play goals (successful on 19.6% of opportunities).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou is one of St. Louis' leading contributors (36 total points), having registered 14 goals and 22 assists.
- Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 34 games, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich's 33 points this season have come via 13 goals and 20 assists.
- Jordan Binnington has allowed 61 goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 615 saves.
- Ville Husso has a .931 save percentage. He has 242 saves, and has allowed 18 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 33 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
- Jared McCann has posted 23 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 15 goals and eight assists.
- Jaden Schwartz is a crucial player on offense for Seattle with six goals and 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has played 27 games this season, conceding 83 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 610 saves and an .880 save percentage (45th in the league).
- Chris Driedger has recorded 207 total saves with an .892 save percentage, giving up 25 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Morgan Geekie: Day To Day (Upper body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
13
2022
Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)