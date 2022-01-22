St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck ahead of Los Angeles Kings center Rasmus Kupari (89) during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (23-11-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-23-4) take the ice in Seattle, Washington on January 21, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blues rank third and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Seattle vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Blues -1.5 5.5

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.

Jared McCann has scored 23 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and eight assists.

Jaden Schwartz has netted six goals on the season, adding 14 assists.

Philipp Grubauer has an .883 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 658 saves, and has given up 87 goals (3.3 goals against average).

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

St. Louis Impact Players

One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 16:26 per game.

Vladimir Tarasenko has accumulated 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has scored 14 goals and added 20 assists through 34 games for St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).

Blues Injuries: None

