St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Blues (23-11-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-23-4) take the ice in Seattle, Washington on January 21, 2022 at Climate Pledge Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Blues rank third and the Kraken 15th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Seattle vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Climate Pledge Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Blues
-1.5
5.5
St. Louis and Seattle Stats
Seattle Impact Players
- Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 37 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.
- Jared McCann has scored 23 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and eight assists.
- Jaden Schwartz has netted six goals on the season, adding 14 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer has an .883 save percentage (46th in the league). He has 658 saves, and has given up 87 goals (3.3 goals against average).
Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)
St. Louis Impact Players
- One of St. Louis' most productive offensive players this season is Jordan Kyrou, who has 39 points (14 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 16:26 per game.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has accumulated 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring 14 goals and adding 21 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored 14 goals and added 20 assists through 34 games for St. Louis.
- Jordan Binnington has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .906 save percentage (30th in the league).
Blues Injuries: None
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
21
2022
St. Louis Blues at Seattle Kraken
TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)