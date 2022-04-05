St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Blues (38-20-10) hosting the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle
St. Louis and Seattle Stats
- The Blues are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
- On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Blues allow 2.9 (14th).
- St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +45 (+0.7 per game).
- Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).
- The Kraken have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).
- The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' top contributor with 62 points. He has 22 goals and 40 assists this season.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 36 assists.
- Robert Thomas' season total of 57 points has come from 15 goals and 42 assists.
- Ville Husso has conceded 76 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 898 saves with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)
Seattle Impact Players
- Jared McCann's 25 goals and 15 assists in 61 games for Seattle add up to 40 total points on the season.
- Yanni Gourde is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 40 total points (0.7 per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists in 61 games.
- Jordan Eberle's 16 goals and 21 assists add up to 37 points this season.
- Philipp Grubauer has allowed 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1159 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).
Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)
