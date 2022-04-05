St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday includes the St. Louis Blues (38-20-10) hosting the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues are fourth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference (50 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Seattle

Game Day: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Enterprise Center

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Enterprise Center
Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Favorite Moneyline Total

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

The Blues are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.6 goals per game), and the Kraken are 24th on defense (3.5 against).

On average, the Kraken put up 2.6 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Blues allow 2.9 (14th).

St. Louis is fifth in the league in goal differential, at +45 (+0.7 per game).

Seattle is 27th in the league in goal differential, at -61 (-0.9 per game).

The Kraken have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).

The Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (29th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blues have conceded 33 while short-handed (seventh in penalty-kill percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' top contributor with 62 points. He has 22 goals and 40 assists this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 59 points (1.0 per game), scoring 23 goals and adding 36 assists.

Robert Thomas' season total of 57 points has come from 15 goals and 42 assists.

Ville Husso has conceded 76 goals (2.4 goals against average) and racked up 898 saves with a .922 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)

Seattle Impact Players

Jared McCann's 25 goals and 15 assists in 61 games for Seattle add up to 40 total points on the season.

Yanni Gourde is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 40 total points (0.7 per game), with 17 goals and 23 assists in 61 games.

Jordan Eberle's 16 goals and 21 assists add up to 37 points this season.

Philipp Grubauer has allowed 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1159 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

