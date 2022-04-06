St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues (39-20-10) and the Seattle Kraken (22-41-6) take the ice in St. Louis, Missouri on April 6, 2022 at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues sit in fourth place and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference.

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Seattle

Blues vs Kraken Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Blues

-237

6

St. Louis and Seattle Stats

  • The Blues put up 3.6 goals per game (248 in 69 games), and the Kraken give up 3.5 (241 in 69).
  • The Kraken are 28th in the league in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Blues are 11th on defense (2.9 against).
  • St. Louis is +49 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the league.
  • Seattle has a -61 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.3% of penalties), and the Blues have scored 52 power-play goals (successful on 26.4% of opportunities).
  • The Blues have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.1% of penalties), and the Kraken have scored 27 power-play goals (successful on 14.7% of opportunities).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' leading contributor with 62 points. He has 22 goals and 40 assists this season.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 61 points (25 goals, 36 assists) to the team.
  • Robert Thomas has 15 goals and 44 assists for St. Louis.
  • Ville Husso has a 2.4 goals against average, and 919 saves. His .923 save percentage is sixth-best in the league.

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Torey Krug: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist), Logan Brown: Day To Day (Illness)

Seattle Impact Players

  • Jared McCann has scored 25 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.2 per game), fueling the Seattle offense with 40 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 15.4%.
  • Yanni Gourde has collected 40 points this season, with 17 goals and 23 assists.
  • Jordan Eberle has scored 16 goals on the season, chipping in 21 assists.
  • Philipp Grubauer has given up 146 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1159 saves with an .888 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Jaden Schwartz: Day To Day (Upper Body), Haydn Fleury: Day To Day (Upper Body), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Knee)

Regional restrictions apply.

