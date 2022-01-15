St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Saturday features the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-3) visiting the St. Louis Blues (22-10-5) at Enterprise Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (49 points), and the Blues are third in the Western Conference (49 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Toronto

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Enterprise Center

Enterprise Center Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for Toronto vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 5.5

Toronto and St. Louis Stats

The Maple Leafs score 3.3 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Blues concede 2.6 (fourth).

The Blues are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are third defensively (2.5 against).

Toronto is +29 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the NHL.

St. Louis is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 16 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 29 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

The Blues have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 29.6% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews has been a major player for Toronto this season, with 38 points in 32 games.

William Nylander has 16 goals and 20 assists to total 36 points (1.0 per game).

John Tavares has 34 total points for Toronto, with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Jack Campbell has allowed 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 764 saves.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitch Marner: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Justin Holl: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Pierre Engvall: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Ondrej Kase: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nick Ritchie: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou's 14 goals and 23 assists in 33 games for St. Louis add up to 37 total points on the season.

Vladimir Tarasenko has collected 34 points this season, with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich is a key contributor on offense for St. Louis with 14 goals and 20 assists.

Jordan Binnington has allowed 61 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collected 615 saves with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Ville Husso has a .935 save percentage, making 273 saves and conceding 19 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

