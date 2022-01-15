St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Saturday features the Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-3) visiting the St. Louis Blues (22-10-5) at Enterprise Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Maple Leafs rank fifth in the Eastern Conference (49 points), and the Blues are third in the Western Conference (49 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Toronto
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Enterprise Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Toronto vs. St. Louis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
5.5
Toronto and St. Louis Stats
- The Maple Leafs score 3.3 goals per game (seventh in league), and the Blues concede 2.6 (fourth).
- The Blues are fifth in the NHL in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Maple Leafs are third defensively (2.5 against).
- Toronto is +29 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the NHL.
- St. Louis is +29 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 16 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Maple Leafs have scored 29 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
- The Blues have scored 32 power-play goals (successful on 29.6% of opportunities), and the Maple Leafs have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.8% of penalties).
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews has been a major player for Toronto this season, with 38 points in 32 games.
- William Nylander has 16 goals and 20 assists to total 36 points (1.0 per game).
- John Tavares has 34 total points for Toronto, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Jack Campbell has allowed 53 goals (2.0 goals against average) and racked up 764 saves.
Maple Leafs Injuries: Mitch Marner: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Justin Holl: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Pierre Engvall: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Ondrej Kase: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Nick Ritchie: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
St. Louis Impact Players
- Jordan Kyrou's 14 goals and 23 assists in 33 games for St. Louis add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Vladimir Tarasenko has collected 34 points this season, with 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich is a key contributor on offense for St. Louis with 14 goals and 20 assists.
- Jordan Binnington has allowed 61 goals (2.9 goals against average) and collected 615 saves with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
- Ville Husso has a .935 save percentage, making 273 saves and conceding 19 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Blues Injuries: Pavel Buchnevich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden Schenn: Out (Health Protocols), Colton Parayko: Out (Health Protocols), Scott Perunovich: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.