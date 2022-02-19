St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Saturday includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (32-12-3) and the St. Louis Blues (28-14-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Toronto vs. St. Louis
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Toronto vs. St. Louis
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Maple Leafs
-1.5
6
Toronto and St. Louis Stats
- The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
- The Blues are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Maple Leafs are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).
- Toronto is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +44.
- St. Louis' goal differential is +35 on the season (seventh in the NHL).
- On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 42 goals (on 31.8% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 22 (killing off 84.5% of penalties, fifth in league).
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko has recorded 18 goals and 27 assists in 44 games for St. Louis, good for 45 points.
- Jordan Kyrou has collected 43 points this season, with 18 goals and 25 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has earned 16 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.
- Ville Husso has 491 saves while giving up 33 goals (1.9 goals against average) with a .937 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Toronto Impact Players
- Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 59 points. He has 33 goals and 26 assists this season.
- John Tavares is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) to the team.
- William Nylander has scored 17 goals and added 28 assists through 47 games for Toronto.
- Jack Campbell has conceded 78 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 948 saves with a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Maple Leafs Injuries: None
How To Watch
February
19
2022
St. Louis Blues at Toronto Maple Leafs
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
