St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

The NHL slate on Saturday includes a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs (32-12-3) and the St. Louis Blues (28-14-6), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Maple Leafs are fifth in the Eastern Conference and the Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Toronto vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Saturday, February 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Information for Toronto vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Maple Leafs -1.5 6

Toronto and St. Louis Stats

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Blues are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).

The Blues are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Maple Leafs are fifth in goals allowed (2.7).

Toronto is fifth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +44.

St. Louis' goal differential is +35 on the season (seventh in the NHL).

On the power play, the Maple Leafs have scored 42 goals (on 31.8% of opportunities, first in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 22 (killing off 84.5% of penalties, fifth in league).

The Maple Leafs have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 39 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko has recorded 18 goals and 27 assists in 44 games for St. Louis, good for 45 points.

Jordan Kyrou has collected 43 points this season, with 18 goals and 25 assists.

Pavel Buchnevich has earned 16 goals on the season, adding 26 assists.

Ville Husso has 491 saves while giving up 33 goals (1.9 goals against average) with a .937 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Marco Scandella: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Toronto Impact Players

Auston Matthews is Toronto's top contributor with 59 points. He has 33 goals and 26 assists this season.

John Tavares is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) to the team.

William Nylander has scored 17 goals and added 28 assists through 47 games for Toronto.

Jack Campbell has conceded 78 goals (2.3 goals against average) and racked up 948 saves with a .924 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None

