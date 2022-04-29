How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Friday features a meeting in St. Louis, Missouri between the St. Louis Blues (49-21-11) and Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference with 109 points and the Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference with 92 points.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Enterprise Center

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2021 Blues Golden Knights 5-2 STL 10/20/2021 Golden Knights Blues 3-1 STL

St. Louis and Las Vegas Stats

On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).

The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.9 (11th).

St. Louis is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +73.

Las Vegas is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +15.

The Blues have scored 62 power-play goals (successful on 26.1% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.0% of penalties).

The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 34 (killing off 84.4% of penalties, fifth in league).

St. Louis Impact Players

Vladimir Tarasenko has been vital to St. Louis this season, with 82 points in 74 games.

Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 76 points (20 goals, 56 assists) to the team.

Pavel Buchnevich's 75 points this season have come via 30 goals and 45 assists.

Ville Husso has conceded 94 goals (2.5 goals against average) and racked up 1098 saves with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 64 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 21 goals and 43 assists in 78 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 64 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 35 assists.

Shea Theodore has scored 14 goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.

Robin Lehner has 1168 saves while allowing 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

