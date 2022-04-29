Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault (81) look for a loose puck p3/ at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Friday features a meeting in St. Louis, Missouri between the St. Louis Blues (49-21-11) and Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues rank fourth in the Western Conference with 109 points and the Golden Knights are ninth in the Western Conference with 92 points.

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

Head-to-head results for St. Louis vs. Las Vegas

DateHomeAwayResult

11/22/2021

Blues

Golden Knights

5-2 STL

10/20/2021

Golden Knights

Blues

3-1 STL

St. Louis and Las Vegas Stats

  • On average, the Blues post 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Golden Knights concede 3.0 (14th).
  • The Golden Knights score 3.2 goals per game (13th in NHL), and the Blues are conceding 2.9 (11th).
  • St. Louis is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +73.
  • Las Vegas is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +15.
  • The Blues have scored 62 power-play goals (successful on 26.1% of opportunities), and the Golden Knights have conceded 45 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.0% of penalties).
  • The Golden Knights have scored 38 power-play goals (on 18.1% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Blues have conceded 34 (killing off 84.4% of penalties, fifth in league).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko has been vital to St. Louis this season, with 82 points in 74 games.
  • Robert Thomas is another of St. Louis' offensive options, contributing 76 points (20 goals, 56 assists) to the team.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's 75 points this season have come via 30 goals and 45 assists.
  • Ville Husso has conceded 94 goals (2.5 goals against average) and racked up 1098 saves with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Brayden Schenn: Day To Day (Upper Body), Mackenzie MacEachern: Out (Upper-body), Scott Perunovich: Out (Wrist)

Las Vegas Impact Players

  • Chandler Stephenson's 64 points are pivotal for Las Vegas. He has 21 goals and 43 assists in 78 games.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has racked up 64 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 35 assists.
  • Shea Theodore has scored 14 goals on the season, chipping in 37 assists.
  • Robin Lehner has 1168 saves while allowing 120 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .908 save percentage (27th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Nicolas Hague: Out (Lower Body), Laurent Brossoit: Out (Undisclosed), Robin Lehner: Out For Season (Shoulder), Nolan Patrick: Out (Undisclosed), Brett Howden: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
NHL

Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
