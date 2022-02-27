How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Blackhawks continue a six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon looking to build off their offensive explosion against the Devils on Friday night. Chicago won 8-5 Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Brandon Hagel got his first ever hat trick to help the Blackhawks come away with a big win.
It was just their fourth win in their last 15 games and improved their record to 19-26-8. However, they are still stuck in seventh place in the Central Division.
Sunday afternoon they will look to get a second straight win against a Blues team that is starting a four-game road trip.
St. Louis won its last game 5-3 at home against the Sabres in its only home game sandwiched between two four-game road trips.
The Blues have handled it well so far, as they have won five of their last six games, including a big 5-1 win against the Blackhawks back on Feb. 12.
Sunday they will look to get another win against the rival Blackhawks and extend their three-game winning streak.
