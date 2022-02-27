How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blackhawks host the rival Blues on Sunday afternoon looking to win their second straight game.

The Blackhawks continue a six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon looking to build off their offensive explosion against the Devils on Friday night. Chicago won 8-5 Friday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Brandon Hagel got his first ever hat trick to help the Blackhawks come away with a big win.

It was just their fourth win in their last 15 games and improved their record to 19-26-8. However, they are still stuck in seventh place in the Central Division.

Sunday afternoon they will look to get a second straight win against a Blues team that is starting a four-game road trip.

St. Louis won its last game 5-3 at home against the Sabres in its only home game sandwiched between two four-game road trips.

The Blues have handled it well so far, as they have won five of their last six games, including a big 5-1 win against the Blackhawks back on Feb. 12.

Sunday they will look to get another win against the rival Blackhawks and extend their three-game winning streak.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
