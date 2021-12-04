How to Watch Blues at Panthers

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers go for their third straight win on Saturday afternoon when they host the Blues.
    The Panthers head into their game on Saturday winners of two straight, but it hasn't been easy. In both games, they came back from a 4-1 deficit to get the win. 

    How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Two games ago they scored four third period goals to beat the Capitals 5-4. On Wednesday they scored six straight goals after being down 4-1 to beat the Sabres 7-4.

    The wins have gotten the Panthers to 16-4-3 on the year and back into first place in the Atlantic Division. They had slipped into second a week ago, but the back-to-back wins have them back on top for now.

    Saturday they will look to stay in first and beat a Blues team that is coming off a split with the Lightning.

    The Blues beat Tampa Bay 4-3 at home on Tuesday but went on the road and lost to them 4-2 on Thursday. The loss was their eighth over the last 12 games and dropped their record to 12-8-3, but they still find themselves in second place in the Central Division.

    Saturday they will look to slow down the explosive Panthers' offense and get back in the win column.

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
