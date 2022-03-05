The Avalanche are seemingly running away with the Central Division race but the St. Louis Blues have been one of the best teams in hockey this season.

The St. Louis Blues have been one of the best teams in hockey this season despite being No. 2 in the Central Division and trailing the Avalanche by 14 points. The Blues are No. 9 in NHL in points and looking to lock up a win today against the Islanders.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Islanders have had a rough season thus far. They have 48 points and are No. 6 in the Metropolitan Division. Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson have been the bright spots for that team this season. Barzal leads the team in points and Nelson leads in goals.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou who has 50 points. Kyrou also leads the team in goals. Vladmir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich are right behind Kyrou with 46 points. It will be an uphill battle for the Islanders to come away with a win.

The Blues are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Rangers after being on a four-game winning streak.

