Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche are seemingly running away with the Central Division race but the St. Louis Blues have been one of the best teams in hockey this season.

The St. Louis Blues have been one of the best teams in hockey this season despite being No. 2 in the Central Division and trailing the Avalanche by 14 points. The Blues are No. 9 in NHL in points and looking to lock up a win today against the Islanders.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: March 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Islanders have had a rough season thus far. They have 48 points and are No. 6 in the Metropolitan Division. Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson have been the bright spots for that team this season. Barzal leads the team in points and Nelson leads in goals.

The Blues are led by Jordan Kyrou who has 50 points. Kyrou also leads the team in goals. Vladmir Tarasenko and Pavel Buchnevich are right behind Kyrou with 46 points. It will be an uphill battle for the Islanders to come away with a win. 

The Blues are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Rangers after being on a four-game winning streak.

Tune into NHL Network at 12:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 27, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs New York Islanders

By Steve Benko2 minutes ago
liverpool
Premier League

How to Watch Liverpool vs West Ham United

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_17819438
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats forward Luka Brajkovic (35) shoots the ball as VCU Rams forward Vince Williams Jr. (10) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Davidson at Dayton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mallorca Valencia
La Liga

How to Watch Valencia vs. Granada

By Rafael Urbina7 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives into Boston College Eagles guard Demarr Langford Jr. (15) in the first round of the 2021 ACC men's basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boston College at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Dec 1, 2020; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Villanova at Butler in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Nov 15, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Navy Midshipmen guard John Carter Jr. (1) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Samuell Williamson (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Navy 77-60. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia at Louisville in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
UCLA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs UCLA in College Baseball

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy