How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers play the second leg of a back-to-back when they host the Blues on Tuesday night.

The Flyers are amid an eight-game homestand, but it hasn't started well. Philadelphia has lost its first two at home to the Capitals and Hurricanes.

How to Watch St. Louis Blue at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the St. Louis Blue at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monday night the Flyers took Carolina to overtime but gave up a goal with just 18 seconds left in the extra period to go home with five straight losses.

The Flyers have lost 18 of their last 20 games as struggles continue since being 13-12-5 back on Dec. 29.

It has been a tough stretch for the Flyers and they are having a tough time getting out of it, but Tuesday they will look to snap their losing streak when they take on a Blues team coming off a win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

St. Louis will be wrapping up a four-game road trip when it plays at Philadelphia on Tuesday and so far the Blues are 2-1.

The Blues will head back home for a Friday date with the Sabres before heading right back out on the road for another five games.

This is a crucial stretch for a St. Louis team that is currently 29-14-6 and third in the Central Division. The Blues trail the Wild by just one point for second place and home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Regional restrictions may apply.