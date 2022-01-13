Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Blues host the Kraken for the first time Thursday night.

The Kraken invade St. Louis for the first time Thursday night, looking to snap a seven-game losing streak.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle hasn't won since Dec. 14, as it has lost seven straight and had another seven games postponed due to COVID-19.

It has been a tough stretch for the Kraken, as only two of those losses have come by a single goal. They have struggled defensively during their losing streak and haven't been able to score enough goals to keep up.

Thursday night it won't get much easier, as they head to St. Louis to take on a Blues team that is currently in second place in the Central Division.

The Blues host Seattle on Thursday looking to win their third straight game. They have been good since the pause, winning four of their five games to stay just behind the Predators in the Central Division.

Thursday night they will look to stay perfect on their current five-game home stand and take down a Kraken team that has struggled in its first season in the NHL.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 9, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game winning goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
