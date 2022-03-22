How to Watch Blues vs. Capitals

Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The slumping Blues look to turn things around against another playoff contender in the Capitals on Tuesday night.

The Blues (34-18-9) have dropped three straight games and have fallen into the top wild card position in the West. They visit the Capitals (35-19-10) on Tuesday night with Washington chasing Boston in the Eastern wild card hunt.

How to Watch St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time:  7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream the St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both St. Louis and Washington were active at the trade deadline on Monday. The Blues added some defensive bulk by getting veteran blueliner Nick Leddy from Detroit. Washington sent Daniel Sprong and two draft picks to the Kraken to reacquire forward Marcus Johansson, who played seven seasons in D.C. from 2010-17.

St. Louis is 3-4-3 in its last 10 games and watched both Minnesota and Nashville fly by it in the Central Division standings. The Blues enter Tuesday night a point behind the Wild and Predators. They opened a two-game Eastern trip with a 5-4 loss at Columbus on Saturday, wasting David Perron's hat trick.

The Caps are 7-2-1 of late, but dropped a 3-2 decision to the Stars at home on Sunday. Washington fell into a 2-0 hole in the first period and could never climb out of it. Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the year in the loss.

The Blues hammered the Capitals in their first meeting in St. Louis on Jan. 7. Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and Ville Husso stopped 26 shots in a 5-1 win. Caps goalie Ilya Samsonov was chased after two periods.

Regional restrictions may apply.

