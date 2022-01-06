St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Friday features the St. Louis Blues (19-9-5) hosting the Washington Capitals (20-6-8) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (43 points), while the Capitals are fourth in the Eastern Conference (48 points).
How to Watch St. Louis vs. Washington
- Game Day: Friday, January 7, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Washington
St. Louis and Washington Stats
- The Blues put up 3.5 goals per game (114 in 33 games), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (88 in 34).
- On average, the Capitals post 3.4 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Blues concede 2.7 (ninth).
- St. Louis is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
- Washington is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +29.
- The Capitals have conceded 15 power-play goals (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 28 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 14.0% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).
St. Louis Impact Players
- Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 33 points in 34 games.
- Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 30 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 30 points has come from 11 goals and 19 assists.
- In 20 games, Jordan Binnington has conceded 55 goals (2.8 per game) and has racked up 553 saves (27.7 per game).
- Ville Husso has recorded a .927 save percentage, giving up 17 goals (2.4 per game) with 216 saves (30.9 per game).
Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Robert Bortuzzo: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is an offensive leader for Washington with 50 points (1.5 per game), with 24 goals and 26 assists in 34 games (playing 22:08 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 11 goals and 22 assists.
- John Carlson has 32 points so far, including eight goals and 24 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has a .908 save percentage (26th in the league), with 471 total saves (24.8 per game), allowing 48 goals (2.5 per game).
- Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, has made 386 saves (24.1 per game), and has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game).
Capitals Injuries: Lars Eller: Day To Day (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)
