St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

NHL action on Friday features the St. Louis Blues (19-9-5) hosting the Washington Capitals (20-6-8) at Enterprise Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Blues are third in the Western Conference (43 points), while the Capitals are fourth in the Eastern Conference (48 points).

How to Watch St. Louis vs. Washington

Betting Information for St. Louis vs. Washington

Blues vs Capitals Betting Information

St. Louis and Washington Stats

  • The Blues put up 3.5 goals per game (114 in 33 games), and the Capitals give up 2.6 (88 in 34).
  • On average, the Capitals post 3.4 goals in a game (sixth in league), and the Blues concede 2.7 (ninth).
  • St. Louis is +25 overall in terms of goals this season, sixth in the league.
  • Washington is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +29.
  • The Capitals have conceded 15 power-play goals (eighth in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blues have scored 28 power-play goals (third in power-play percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 14.0% of opportunities), and the Blues have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.9% of penalties).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Vladimir Tarasenko has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 33 points in 34 games.
  • Jordan Kyrou is another of St. Louis' top contributors through 30 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.
  • Pavel Buchnevich's season total of 30 points has come from 11 goals and 19 assists.
  • In 20 games, Jordan Binnington has conceded 55 goals (2.8 per game) and has racked up 553 saves (27.7 per game).
  • Ville Husso has recorded a .927 save percentage, giving up 17 goals (2.4 per game) with 216 saves (30.9 per game).

Blues Injuries: Dakota Joshua: Out (Health Protocols), Robert Bortuzzo: Out (Health Protocols), Jake Walman: Out (Upper body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is an offensive leader for Washington with 50 points (1.5 per game), with 24 goals and 26 assists in 34 games (playing 22:08 per game).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 11 goals and 22 assists.
  • John Carlson has 32 points so far, including eight goals and 24 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a .908 save percentage (26th in the league), with 471 total saves (24.8 per game), allowing 48 goals (2.5 per game).
  • Vitek Vanecek has a .910 save percentage, has made 386 saves (24.1 per game), and has conceded 38 goals (2.4 per game).

Capitals Injuries: Lars Eller: Day To Day (Illness), Anthony Mantha: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2022

Washington Capitals at St. Louis Blues

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NHL

