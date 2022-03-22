Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Washington Capitals (35-19-10) square off against the St. Louis Blues (34-18-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Blues are fifth in the Western Conference with 77 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. St. Louis

Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Capital One Arena

Betting Information for Washington vs. St. Louis

Favorite Spread Total Capitals -1.5 6

Washington and St. Louis Stats

The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Blues are ninth defensively (2.8 against).

The Blues are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Capitals are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).

Washington is +32 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the league.

St. Louis is +45 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.

The Blues have conceded 31 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 37 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).

The Blues have scored 46 power-play goals (on 26.3% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 35 (killing off 80.1% of penalties, 14th in league).

St. Louis Impact Players

Jordan Kyrou has collected 22 goals and 38 assists in 57 games for St. Louis, good for 60 points.

Vladimir Tarasenko has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 34 assists.

Robert Thomas has 48 points so far, including 12 goals and 36 assists.

Ville Husso has 737 saves while allowing 59 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .926 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Illness)

Washington Impact Players

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 77 points in 62 games (40 goals and 37 assists).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 41 assists.

John Carlson's 52 points this season have come via 11 goals and 41 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 811 saves. His .900 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Trevor van Riemsdyk: Out (Upper-body), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

