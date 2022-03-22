Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 13, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) controls the puck from St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL slate will see the Washington Capitals (35-19-10) square off against the St. Louis Blues (34-18-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Capital One Arena. The Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 80 points and the Blues are fifth in the Western Conference with 77 points.

How to Watch Washington vs. St. Louis

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Washington vs. St. Louis

Capitals vs Blues Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Capitals

-1.5

6

Washington and St. Louis Stats

  • The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Blues are ninth defensively (2.8 against).
  • The Blues are fifth in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Capitals are eighth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • Washington is +32 overall in goal differential this season, eighth in the league.
  • St. Louis is +45 overall in terms of goals this season, fifth in the NHL.
  • The Blues have conceded 31 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 37 power-play goals (22nd in power-play percentage).
  • The Blues have scored 46 power-play goals (on 26.3% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Capitals have conceded 35 (killing off 80.1% of penalties, 14th in league).

St. Louis Impact Players

  • Jordan Kyrou has collected 22 goals and 38 assists in 57 games for St. Louis, good for 60 points.
  • Vladimir Tarasenko has helped lead the attack for St. Louis this season with 20 goals and 34 assists.
  • Robert Thomas has 48 points so far, including 12 goals and 36 assists.
  • Ville Husso has 737 saves while allowing 59 goals (2.3 goals against average) with a .926 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Blues Injuries: Tyler Bozak: Out (Lower-body), Vladimir Tarasenko: Day To Day (Illness)

Washington Impact Players

  • One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Alex Ovechkin, who has scored 77 points in 62 games (40 goals and 37 assists).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has 62 points (1.0 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 41 assists.
  • John Carlson's 52 points this season have come via 11 goals and 41 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has a 3.0 goals against average, and 811 saves. His .900 save percentage ranks 44th in the league.

Capitals Injuries: Johan Larsson: Out (Lower-body), Nic Dowd: Day To Day (Upper-body), Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Trevor van Riemsdyk: Out (Upper-body), T.J. Oshie: Day To Day (Lower Body), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
22
2022

St. Louis Blues at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates after assisting on a goal scored by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
iHeartRadio
entertainment

How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Awards

By Justin Carter3 minutes ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Stars at Wolves

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Flyers vs. Red Wings

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Mar 16, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) controls the puck in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) makes a pass against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic (39) and forward Dylan Larkin (71) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Detroit won 1-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Mar 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy