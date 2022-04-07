Skip to main content

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) signals to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (not pictured) to run to home to score after a wild pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Opening Day at Busch Stadium at 4:15 PM ET, with Adam Wainwright and JT Brubaker the starting pitchers.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals ranked 11th in the league with a .244 batting average.
  • Last season the Cardinals scored the 20th-most runs in baseball (706 total, 4.4 per game).
  • Last year the Cardinals ranked 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
  • The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 609 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.
  • The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt hit .294 last season with 31 home runs and 99 RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado slugged 34 homers and finished with 105 RBI.
  • Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.
  • Tyler O'Neill slugged 34 long balls while driving in 80 runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
  • Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
  • Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.

Cardinals and Pirates Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/9/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

4/12/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/9/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/10/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/12/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
free trial
