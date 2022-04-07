St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Opening Day at Busch Stadium at 4:15 PM ET, with Adam Wainwright and JT Brubaker the starting pitchers.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Cardinals vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Cardinals ranked 11th in the league with a .244 batting average.
- Last season the Cardinals scored the 20th-most runs in baseball (706 total, 4.4 per game).
- Last year the Cardinals ranked 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates had a team batting average of .236 last season, which ranked 25th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates were among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 609 total runs (3.8 per game) last season.
- The Pirates had the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.309).
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt hit .294 last season with 31 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Nolan Arenado slugged 34 homers and finished with 105 RBI.
- Tommy Edman finished with a .262 average, 11 home runs and 56 RBI last season.
- Tyler O'Neill slugged 34 long balls while driving in 80 runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds hit 24 home runs last season, drove in 90 runs and posted a .302 batting average.
- Kevin Newman hit .226 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .309.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes finished with a .257 average, six home runs and 38 RBI last season.
- Ben Gamel collected 84 hits, posted an OBP of .347 and a .388 SLG.
Cardinals and Pirates Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/9/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/10/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/11/2022
Pirates
-
Home
4/12/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/9/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/10/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/12/2022
Cubs
-
Home
4/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
7
2022
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)