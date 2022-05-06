Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 2 in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flames look to get a second straight win against the Stars on Thursday night in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series.

The Flames got an early goal by Elias Lindholm and then kept the Stars off the scoreboard to get a 1-0 win in Game 1 of their first-round series.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 2 in Canada Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 2 in Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves to pick up the Game 1 shutout and put Calgary up in the series.

The defense was great for the Flames in Game 1 as they really limited any offensive chances for the Stars.

It wasn't a pretty game for the Flames, but it was still effective in getting the win and holding on to the home-ice advantage.

Thursday, though, the Stars will look to put the game one struggles behind them and steal Game 2 before heading home for Game 3 on Saturday.

It won't be easy for the Stars as the Flames' defense was great in Game 1 and will be tough to crack in Game 2.

Expect another low-scoring game on Thursday as the Flames try and put the Stars in a two-game hole.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 2 in Canada

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
