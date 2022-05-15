How to Watch Stars at Flames Game 7

The Stars head back to Calgary on Sunday for game seven of their best-of-seven series against the Flames.

The Stars and Flames will wrap up one of the best first rounds in NHL postseason history on Sunday night.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 7 Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Stars and Flames will be playing in the fifth Game 7 of the first round as only three matchups ended before the decisive Game 7 and two of those went six games.

The Stars forced Game 7 when they got a 4-2 win at home on Friday night. The Stars had lost two straight after taking a 2-1 lead in the series and were desperate in Game 6.

They came through though, as Miro Heiskanen scored a tie-breaking goal at 17:32 of the second period to give the Stars a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The Flames had battled back from a 2-0 hole to tie the game, but Heiskanen's goal gave the home Stars the win.

Sunday, the Stars will look to complete the comeback and capture a Game 7 win on the road.

The Flames, though, are looking to protect their home ice and advance to a second-round matchup with the Oilers who just slipped by the Kings in Game 7 on Saturday night.

