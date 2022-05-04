How to Watch Stars at Flames Game 1

The Stars head north of the border to take on the Flames in the first round series opener on Tuesday.

The Stars needed wins to end the year to make the playoffs and they did just enough, winning three of their last four, including a huge 3-2 shootout win against the Golden Knights.

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

That win not only helped them get into the playoffs, but it helped them jump the Predators in the standings. The reward for getting the first wild card is a date with the Pacific Division champion Flames.

The Flames took the division crown by securing 111 points on the year, seven more than the second place Oilers.

Despite winning the division, the Flames dropped their last two games of the season and will be looking to get back in the win column and protect home ice on Tuesday.

The Flames did beat the Stars two out of three times this season, with their only loss coming in overtime back at the beginning of November.

The Flames are big favorites in this series, but the Stars have basically been playing playoff games for the last couple of weeks, so they are ready for the pressure of this first round series.

