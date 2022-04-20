How to Watch Stars at Oilers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL regular season will wrap up in just over a week. With that in mind, the Oilers take on the Stars on Wednesday night.

With just a handful of games remaining for each team across the NHL, playoff positioning is starting to get interesting. At this point in the season, a bad stretch of losses could result in a team missing the postseason altogether.

Two Western Conference contenders will face off tonight as the Stars are in Edmonton to take on the Oilers.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream: You can stream Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oilers have one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, which has led them to second place in the Pacific Division thus far. With 94 points on the season, they’re extremely close to locking in a postseason spot.

Two of the top seven goal scorers in the league this season play in Edmonton. Between Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the Oilers can put up points in a hurry.

Dallas is also on track to make the playoffs but will need a solid close to the season to ensure that happens. The Stars currently have 91 points on the season, which is good for fifth in the Central Division.

They’ve gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, which has been enough to stay on the right side of the playoff picture. Over the last several games, the Stars will look to overtake the Predators for third in the division.

Both of these teams have something to play for tonight as they wish to solidify a spot in the postseason. In the two previous matchups this season, Dallas has come out on top over Edmonton.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18112579
NHL

How to Watch Stars at Oilers

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
ForTheLoveOfKitchens-S1-ShowArt-3840x2160-1200x675
entertainment

How to Watch For the Love of Kitchens Series Premiere

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011360272h
Copa do Brazil Soccer

How to Watch Portuguesa vs. Corinthians

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
imago1011275868h
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
USATSI_18111836
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
MV5BZTViMzczNDAtOWYyZS00MDdlLTg5OWItYjBmNjc3YTRkNzljXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDkwMzY5NjQ@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

By Quinn Roberts31 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch The Miracle Panda

By Quinn Roberts31 minutes ago
cypress-hill.789f4ceb
entertainment

How to Watch Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

By Quinn Roberts31 minutes ago
USATSI_18116084
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy