How to Watch Stars at Oilers

The NHL regular season will wrap up in just over a week. With that in mind, the Oilers take on the Stars on Wednesday night.

With just a handful of games remaining for each team across the NHL, playoff positioning is starting to get interesting. At this point in the season, a bad stretch of losses could result in a team missing the postseason altogether.

Two Western Conference contenders will face off tonight as the Stars are in Edmonton to take on the Oilers.

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live Stream: You can stream Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Oilers have one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, which has led them to second place in the Pacific Division thus far. With 94 points on the season, they’re extremely close to locking in a postseason spot.

Two of the top seven goal scorers in the league this season play in Edmonton. Between Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, the Oilers can put up points in a hurry.

Dallas is also on track to make the playoffs but will need a solid close to the season to ensure that happens. The Stars currently have 91 points on the season, which is good for fifth in the Central Division.

They’ve gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, which has been enough to stay on the right side of the playoff picture. Over the last several games, the Stars will look to overtake the Predators for third in the division.

Both of these teams have something to play for tonight as they wish to solidify a spot in the postseason. In the two previous matchups this season, Dallas has come out on top over Edmonton.

