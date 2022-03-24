How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Stars will take on the Hurricanes in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 NHL season is picking up steam as the race for the playoffs continues. There are quite a few great games to watch Thursday, and one of those matchups will feature the Stars hitting the road to take on the Hurricanes in Carolina.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Before tonight's game, the Stars are in the playoff picture with a 35-24-3 record. Dallas has looked solid all season long but needs to go on a winning streak to secure its spot in the postseason. In their last game, the Stars beat the Oilers by a final score of 5-3.

On the other side, the Hurricanes hold a 42-15-6 record and are a Stanley Cup contender. Carolina has been dominant on both sides of the ice and will look to continue that trend tonight. Last time out, the Hurricanes beat the Lightning by a final score of 3-2.

These teams are playoff-caliber squads and should put on a great show. Tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

