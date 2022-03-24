Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Stars will take on the Hurricanes in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 NHL season is picking up steam as the race for the playoffs continues. There are quite a few great games to watch Thursday, and one of those matchups will feature the Stars hitting the road to take on the Hurricanes in Carolina.

How to Watch the Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream the Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before tonight's game, the Stars are in the playoff picture with a 35-24-3 record. Dallas has looked solid all season long but needs to go on a winning streak to secure its spot in the postseason. In their last game, the Stars beat the Oilers by a final score of 5-3.

On the other side, the Hurricanes hold a 42-15-6 record and are a Stanley Cup contender. Carolina has been dominant on both sides of the ice and will look to continue that trend tonight. Last time out, the Hurricanes beat the Lightning by a final score of 3-2.

These teams are playoff-caliber squads and should put on a great show. Tune in to see who comes out with the big-time victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

By Evan Massey34 seconds ago
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins

By Evan Massey34 seconds ago
Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) celebrate Hintz;s game tying goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
Mar 22, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nicholas Paul (20) skate after the puck during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 seconds ago
USATSI_17935061
College Basketball

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Gonzaga NCAA Sweet 16

By Adam Childs34 seconds ago
USATSI_17951318 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Indiana (PA) vs. Augusta Division II Semifinal

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
imago1007228635h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. El Salvador in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_17944072 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Boston Orioles MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs55 minutes ago
USATSI_17949970
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy