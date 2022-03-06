How to Watch Lightning at Blackhawks

The Lightning head to Chicago on Sunday night looking to win their second straight game when it play the Blackhawks.

The Lightning start a six-game road trip on Sunday in Chicago. It is going to be a tough trip for Tampa Bay as it plays the six games over an 11-day stretch.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The Lightning hit the road after beating the Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night at home. The win was their sixth in the last seven games and has them 36-12-6 on the season.

Tampa Bay is now in second place in the Atlantic Division and one point back of the Panthers.

Sunday night, they will look to keep pace with its rival when it takes on a Blackhawks team that lost to the Flyers 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.

The loss to Philadelphia comes after they had picked up a big 4-3 overtime win against Edmonton on Thursday.

Chicago was looking to win its second straight game for the first time since mid-January but gave up two goals in the third period to blow a 3-2 lead.

It has been a tough season for the Blackhawks, but Sunday, they will look to pull off a big win against a very good Lightning team.

