How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers in Canada

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning look to snap a two-game losing streak on Saturday night when they travel to Edmonton to take on the Oilers

The Lightning play the fourth of a six-game road trip on Saturday night when they take on the Oilers.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBC (Toronto)

Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lightning won their first game at Chicago 6-3, but have lost to the Jets 7-4 and Flames 4-1 in the next two.

It is just the fourth time this year that the Lightning have lost two in a row and Saturday night, they will look to stop that slide before heading to Vancouver on Sunday.

The Oilers, though, will be looking to send them home with a third straight loss as they play the second of a five-game homestand.

Edmonton won the first game 4-3 in overtime against the Capitals. The win snapped a three-game winning streak and improved its record to 31-23-4.

The Oilers now sit one point back of the Stars for the last playoff spot but are also just two points back of the Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division.

They are on the edge of the playoffs and every game is an important one for them, but it won't be easy against a very good Lightning team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
