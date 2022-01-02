How to Watch Lightning at Rangers

On Sunday afternoon in NHL action, the Lighting will travel to New York to take on the Rangers.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward Sunday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those will feature the Lightning hitting the road to New York to take on the Rangers.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Ahead of this afternoon's game, the Lightning hold a 21-7-5 record and look like a top-notch Stanley Cup contender. Tampa Bay has looked strong and hasn't wavered this season. Last time out, the Lightning ended up losing to the Rangers by a final score of 4-3.

On the other side of the rink, the Rangers have looked like a strong contender as well. They are 20-8-4 record so far this season and will look to make another big statement with a win today. New York is fresh off of beating the Lightning 4-3 in its last outing, as previously mentioned.

Both of these teams have the potential to be champions at the end of the year. These are the games that will dictate how much success they truly have. Make sure to tune in to see which squad comes out with the big win.

