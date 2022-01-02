Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon in NHL action, the Lighting will travel to New York to take on the Rangers.
    The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward Sunday with quite a few good games for fans to watch. One of those will feature the Lightning hitting the road to New York to take on the Rangers. 

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG

    Ahead of this afternoon's game, the Lightning hold a 21-7-5 record and look like a top-notch Stanley Cup contender. Tampa Bay has looked strong and hasn't wavered this season. Last time out, the Lightning ended up losing to the Rangers by a final score of 4-3.

    On the other side of the rink, the Rangers have looked like a strong contender as well. They are 20-8-4 record so far this season and will look to make another big statement with a win today. New York is fresh off of beating the Lightning 4-3 in its last outing, as previously mentioned.

    Both of these teams have the potential to be champions at the end of the year. These are the games that will dictate how much success they truly have. Make sure to tune in to see which squad comes out with the big win.

    Dec 16, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Ottawa Senators at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Rangers

