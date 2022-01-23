How to Watch Lightning at Sharks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The defending champion Lightning continue their west coast swing against Timo Meier and the Sharks on Saturday.

The chance to watch Steven Stamkos and Timo Meier face off is going to be worth staying up late just on its own. These are two of the best players in the league regardless of position. Let's start with Meier. He is the engine of this team and keeping the Sharks in the thick of the Pacific Division standings. 

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Meier is their points, goals and assists leader. Earlier in the week, Meier did seemingly the impossible and scored five goals against their division rival the LA Kings. He is the first player in Sharks' history to accomplish this feat. 

The Sharks followed up that thrilling win though with a tough 3-2 loss in their next game against Seattle. While there is room for improvement, they'll have no time to dwell on that game as the back-to-back champion Lightning are coming to town. 

They have the second-most points in the NHL and have won four of their last five. They did lose big surprisingly though 5-1 against Anaheim so they must rebound quickly against a better Sharks team. This one is going to be a real close nail bitter. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at San Jose Sharks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Jan 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
