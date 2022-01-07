Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 2, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) skates with the puck during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes a showdown between the Tampa Bay Lightning (22-8-5) and the Boston Bruins (17-10-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at Amalie Arena. The Lightning are first and the Bruins eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Boston

Tampa Bay and Boston Stats

The Lightning are ninth in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Bruins are sixth on defense (2.6 against).

The Bruins put up 2.9 goals per game (84 in 29 games), and the Lightning give up 2.9 (100 in 35).

Tampa Bay is 10th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).

Boston has a +9 goal differential on the season, 15th in the NHL.

On the power play, the Lightning have scored 22 goals (on 20.2% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 16 (killing off 81.8% of penalties, 11th in league).

The Lightning have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (18th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 18 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and plays an average of 17:49 per game.

Victor Hedman has 35 points (1.0 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 28 assists.

Alex Killorn has scored 10 goals and added 20 assists through 36 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 58 goals (2.1 per game) and racked up 708 saves (26.2 per game) with a .924 save percentage (eighth-best in the league).

Brian Elliott has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and recorded 179 saves (22.4 per game) with an .899 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Ross Colton: Out (Health Protocols), Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Zach Bogosian: Day To Day (Lower body)

Boston Impact Players

Brad Marchand has scored 11 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 19 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with 30 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 2.8 shots per game, shooting 15.7%.

Patrice Bergeron has amassed 24 points this season, with 11 goals and 13 assists.

David Pastrnak has 22 points so far, including nine goals and 13 assists.

Jeremy Swayman has played 16 games this season, conceding 33 goals (2.1 per game) with 377 saves (23.6 per game) and a .920 save percentage (13th in the league).

Linus Ullmark has made 397 total saves (28.4 per game) with a .917 save percentage, allowing 36 goals (2.6 per game).

Bruins Injuries: Karson Kuhlman: Out (COVID-19), Jake DeBrusk: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Tomas Nosek: Out (COVID-19), Charlie McAvoy: Day To Day (Lower-body)

