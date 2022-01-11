Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/11/2022

Dec 10, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) looks to take a shot on goal during the second period against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) visit the Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) during Tuesday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Lightning sit in second place and the Sabres are 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6

Tampa Bay and Buffalo Stats

On average, the Lightning score 3.2 goals in a game (11th in league), and the Sabres concede 3.5 (27th).

The Sabres are 26th in the league in goals scored per game (2.6), and the Lightning are 14th in goals conceded (2.9).

Tampa Bay is 13th in the NHL in goal differential, at +14 (+0.4 per game).

Buffalo is 27th in the NHL in goal differential, at -29 (-0.9 per game).

The Lightning have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19.0% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 17 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

The Sabres have scored 17 power-play goals (on 19.8% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 21 (killing off 80.6% of penalties, 14th in league).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson has scored 12 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 11 assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 23 total points (0.7 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 11.4%.

Rasmus Dahlin is one of the top contributors for Buffalo with 22 total points (0.6 per game), with six goals and 16 assists in 34 games.

Buffalo's Kyle Okposo is among the leaders on the team with 21 total points (seven goals and 14 assists).

Dustin Tokarski has 391 saves (27.9 per game) while giving up 42 goals (3.0 per game) with a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a .922 save percentage, has made 247 saves (30.9 per game), and has given up 21 goals (2.6 per game).

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: Out (COVID-19), Peyton Krebs: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Robert Hagg: Out (Lower-body), Dustin Tokarski: Out (Health Protocols), Craig Anderson: Out (Upper Body), Tage Thompson: Out (Health Protocols), Drake Caggiula: Out (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Casey Fitzgerald: Out (COVID-19), Casey Mittelstadt: Out (Upper Body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 41 points (16 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.

Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Alex Killorn's season total of 31 points has come from 11 goals and 20 assists.

In 28 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy has conceded 63 goals (2.3 per game) and has racked up 759 saves (27.1 per game).

Brian Elliott has conceded 20 goals (2.5 per game) and racked up 179 saves (22.4 per game) with an .899 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Gemel Smith: Out (Lower body), Ryan McDonagh: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.