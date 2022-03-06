Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates off the ice prior to the game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-12-6) hit the ice against the Chicago Blackhawks (20-27-8) during Sunday's NHL slate, starting at 7:00 PM ET at United Center. The Lightning are second (with 78 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th (48 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Chicago vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Spread Total Lightning -1.5 6.5

Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

The Lightning are seventh in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.4 against).

The Blackhawks are scoring 2.4 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Lightning concede 2.7 (seventh).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +36.

Chicago has a -51 goal differential on the season, 27th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have conceded 39 power-play goals (28th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 36 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 35 power-play goals (on 20.7% of opportunities, 16th in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 30 (killing off 80.6% of penalties, 14th in league).

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane has recorded 17 goals and 37 assists in 52 games for Chicago, good for 54 points.

Alex DeBrincat has amassed 46 points this season, with 30 goals and 16 assists.

Seth Jones has 35 points so far, including three goals and 32 assists.

Marc-Andre Fleury has 1122 saves while allowing 110 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .911 save percentage (22nd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 61 points (27 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 18:45 per game.

Victor Hedman has 54 points (1.0 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 43 assists.

Alex Killorn's season total of 45 points has come from 16 goals and 29 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.3 goals against average, and 1135 saves. His .921 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Zach Bogosian: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.