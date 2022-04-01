How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friday NHL schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Amalie Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Lightning
-319
6.5
Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats
- The Lightning are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.5).
- The Blackhawks score 2.7 goals per game (180 in 67 games), and the Lightning concede 2.7 (181 in 66).
- In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +36 on the season (ninth in league).
- Chicago is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -53.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 46 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).
- The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 73 points in 65 games (30 goals and 43 assists).
- Victor Hedman has racked up 64 points (one per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 45 assists.
- Alex Killorn has 51 total points for Tampa Bay, with 21 goals and 30 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 21 goals and 57 assists in 64 games for Chicago add up to 78 total points on the season.
- Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 64 total points this season. He has scored 38 goals and added 26 assists in 68 games.
- Seth Jones' five goals and 40 assists add up to 45 points this season.
- Kevin Lankinen has 542 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage.
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
1
2022
Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)