Mar 29, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Friday NHL schedule includes the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-18-6) hosting the Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Lightning rank sixth in the Eastern Conference and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Amalie Arena

Betting Information for Tampa Bay vs. Chicago

Favorite Moneyline Total Lightning -319 6.5

Tampa Bay and Chicago Stats

The Lightning are ninth in the league in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Blackhawks are 24th in goals allowed (3.5).

The Blackhawks score 2.7 goals per game (180 in 67 games), and the Lightning concede 2.7 (181 in 66).

In terms of goal differential, Tampa Bay is +36 on the season (ninth in league).

Chicago is 26th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -53.

The Blackhawks have conceded 46 power-play goals (23rd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 45 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

One of Tampa Bay's top offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has scored 73 points in 65 games (30 goals and 43 assists).

Victor Hedman has racked up 64 points (one per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 45 assists.

Alex Killorn has 51 total points for Tampa Bay, with 21 goals and 30 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a goals against average of 2.4, and a .919 save percentage (10th-best in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

Chicago Impact Players

Patrick Kane's 21 goals and 57 assists in 64 games for Chicago add up to 78 total points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 64 total points this season. He has scored 38 goals and added 26 assists in 68 games.

Seth Jones' five goals and 40 assists add up to 45 points this season.

Kevin Lankinen has 542 saves while allowing 70 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

