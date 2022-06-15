Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. You can tune in to the game on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (119 points), and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).
How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Ball Arena
Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).
- On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (ninth).
- Colorado is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +76.
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +57.
- On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has collected 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.
- Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
- Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the top offensive players on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Lightning Injuries: None
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon has 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.
- Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has allowed 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and recorded 1616 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/2/2022
Oilers
W 4-0
Home
-175
6/4/2022
Oilers
W 4-2
Away
-128
6/6/2022
Oilers
W 6-5
Away
-135
6/15/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-155
6/18/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-
6/20/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
6/22/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/7/2022
Rangers
W 4-1
Home
-180
6/9/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Away
-126
6/11/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
-207
6/15/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
+131
6/18/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
6/20/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
6/22/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
