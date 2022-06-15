Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. You can tune in to the game on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche rank first in the Western Conference (119 points), and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are scoring 3.8 goals per game (fourth in NHL), and the Lightning are conceding 2.8 (sixth).

On average, the Lightning score 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in NHL), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (ninth).

Colorado is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +76.

Tampa Bay is sixth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +57.

On the power play, the Avalanche have scored 67 goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in league in power-play percentage), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has collected 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.

Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.

Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov is among the top offensive players on the team with 69 total points (25 goals and 44 assists).

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has given up 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's leading contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and recorded 1616 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/2/2022 Oilers W 4-0 Home -175 6/4/2022 Oilers W 4-2 Away -128 6/6/2022 Oilers W 6-5 Away -135 6/15/2022 Lightning - Home -155 6/18/2022 Lightning - Home - 6/20/2022 Lightning - Away - 6/22/2022 Lightning - Away -

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/7/2022 Rangers W 4-1 Home -180 6/9/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away -126 6/11/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home -207 6/15/2022 Avalanche - Away +131 6/18/2022 Avalanche - Away - 6/20/2022 Avalanche - Home - 6/22/2022 Avalanche - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.