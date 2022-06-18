Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche leading the series 1-0. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Ball Arena
Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
- The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (232 in 82).
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in NHL).
- Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
- The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
- The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (15th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos' 106 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.
- Victor Hedman is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.
- Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: None
Colorado Impact Players
- Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.
- Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists to total 88 points (1.4 per game).
- Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has allowed 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and recorded 1616 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/4/2022
Oilers
W 4-2
Away
-128
6/6/2022
Oilers
W 6-5
Away
-135
6/15/2022
Lightning
W 4-3
Home
-172
6/18/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-152
6/20/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
6/22/2022
Lightning
-
Away
-
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/9/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Away
-126
6/11/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
-207
6/15/2022
Avalanche
L 4-3
Away
+146
6/18/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
+129
6/20/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
6/22/2022
Avalanche
-
Home
-
