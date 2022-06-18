Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates during media day for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche leading the series 1-0. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Ball Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

  • The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).
  • The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (232 in 82).
  • In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in NHL).
  • Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.
  • The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).
  • The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (15th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos' 106 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.
  • Victor Hedman is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.
  • Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.
  • Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists to total 88 points (1.4 per game).
  • Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has allowed 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and recorded 1616 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Avalanche Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/4/2022

Oilers

W 4-2

Away

-128

6/6/2022

Oilers

W 6-5

Away

-135

6/15/2022

Lightning

W 4-3

Home

-172

6/18/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-152

6/20/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

6/22/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

Lightning Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

6/9/2022

Rangers

W 3-1

Away

-126

6/11/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

-207

6/15/2022

Avalanche

L 4-3

Away

+146

6/18/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

+129

6/20/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-

6/22/2022

Avalanche

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

