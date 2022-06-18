Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Jun 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates during media day for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC when the Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche leading the series 1-0. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference and the Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Ball Arena

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals conceded (2.8).

The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (232 in 82).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in NHL).

Tampa Bay has a +57 goal differential on the season, sixth in the NHL.

The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities), and the Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties).

The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (15th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (seventh in power-play percentage).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos' 106 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.

Victor Hedman is a key piece of the offense for Tampa Bay with 86 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 92 points. He has 36 goals and 56 assists this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has 32 goals and 56 assists to total 88 points (1.4 per game).

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has allowed 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and recorded 1616 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/4/2022 Oilers W 4-2 Away -128 6/6/2022 Oilers W 6-5 Away -135 6/15/2022 Lightning W 4-3 Home -172 6/18/2022 Lightning - Home -152 6/20/2022 Lightning - Away - 6/22/2022 Lightning - Away -

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/9/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Away -126 6/11/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home -207 6/15/2022 Avalanche L 4-3 Away +146 6/18/2022 Avalanche - Away +129 6/20/2022 Avalanche - Home - 6/22/2022 Avalanche - Home -

