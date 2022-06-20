Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the third period of game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates past Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the third period of game two of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in at 8:00 PM ET Monday on ABC when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche have a 2-0 lead in the series. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 110 points and the Avalanche are first in the Western Conference with 119 points.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Monday, June 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Amalie Arena
  Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

DateHomeAwayResult

6/18/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

7-0 COL

6/15/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

4-3 (F/OT) COL

2/10/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

3-2 COL

10/23/2021

Lightning

Avalanche

4-3 (F/SO) COL

Tampa Bay and Colorado Stats

  • The Lightning are seventh in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals allowed (2.8).
  • On average, the Avalanche post 3.8 goals in a game (fourth in NHL), and the Lightning allow 2.8 (sixth).
  • Tampa Bay is +57 overall in goal differential this season, sixth in the NHL.
  • Colorado is third in the NHL in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities), and the Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).
  • The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (on 24.1% of opportunities, eighth in NHL), and short-handed the Lightning have conceded 47 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, ninth in league).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Steven Stamkos, who has 106 points (42 goals, 64 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
  • Victor Hedman is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 86 points (20 goals, 66 assists) to the team.
  • Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for Tampa Bay.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: None

Colorado Impact Players

  • Mikko Rantanen drives the offense for Colorado with 92 points (1.2 per game), with 36 goals and 56 assists in 75 games (playing 20:58 per game).
  • Nathan MacKinnon has racked up 88 points this season, with 32 goals and 56 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri has 87 points so far, including 28 goals and 59 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has 1616 saves while allowing 138 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andrew Cogliano: Day To Day (Finger), Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)



How To Watch

June
20
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV


