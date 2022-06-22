Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) after the Lightning defeated the Colorado Avalanche in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Wednesday when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Colorado Avalanche on in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche lead the series 2-1. The Lightning sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

Game Day: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Amalie Arena

Head-to-head results for Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

Date Home Away Result 6/20/2022 Lightning Avalanche 6-2 TB 6/18/2022 Avalanche Lightning 7-0 COL 6/15/2022 Avalanche Lightning 4-3 (F/OT) COL 6/15/2022 Avalanche Lightning 4-3 (F/OT) COL 2/10/2022 Avalanche Lightning 3-2 COL

Tampa Bay and Colorado Stats

The Lightning put up 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Avalanche concede 2.8 (232 in 82).

The Avalanche put up 3.8 goals per game (308 in 82 games), and the Lightning give up 2.8 (228 in 82).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

Colorado is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +76.

The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos is Tampa Bay's top contributor with 106 points. He has 42 goals and 64 assists this season.

Victor Hedman has racked up 86 points (1.0 per game), scoring 20 goals and adding 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov has scored 25 goals and added 44 assists through 47 games for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1712 saves. His .916 save percentage ranks 12th in the league.

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

Mikko Rantanen has scored 36 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 56 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Colorado offense with 92 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 14.2%.

Nathan MacKinnon has posted 88 total points (1.4 per game) this campaign. He has 32 goals and 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri is a key contributor on offense for Colorado with 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has 1616 saves while giving up 138 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .921 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Nazem Kadri: Out (Undisclosed), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

