Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche ahead in the series 3-1. Watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (119 points), and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).

How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).

The Lightning are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).

In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in league).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).

The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).

The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos' 106 points are pivotal for Tampa Bay. He has 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.

Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) to the team.

Nazem Kadri has 87 total points for Colorado, with 28 goals and 59 assists.

In 57 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and has recorded 1616 saves.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Avalanche Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/18/2022 Lightning W 7-0 Home -149 6/20/2022 Lightning L 6-2 Away -102 6/22/2022 Lightning W 3-2 Away -108 6/24/2022 Lightning - Home -193

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 6/18/2022 Avalanche L 7-0 Away +126 6/20/2022 Avalanche W 6-2 Home -118 6/22/2022 Avalanche L 3-2 Home -112 6/24/2022 Avalanche - Away +160

Regional restrictions apply.