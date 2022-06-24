Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Avalanche ahead in the series 3-1. Watch on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (119 points), and the Lightning are fifth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).
How to Watch Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
- Game Day: Friday, June 24, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Ball Arena
Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Avalanche are fourth in the league in goals scored per game (3.8), and the Lightning are sixth in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Lightning are seventh in the league in goals scored per game (3.5), and the Avalanche are ninth in goals conceded (2.8).
- In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +76 on the season (third in league).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in goal differential, at +57 (+0.7 per game).
- The Lightning have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.4% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).
- The Avalanche have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos' 106 points are pivotal for Tampa Bay. He has 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games.
- Victor Hedman is one of the top contributors for Tampa Bay with 86 total points (1.0 per game), with 20 goals and 66 assists in 82 games.
- Nikita Kucherov has 69 points so far, including 25 goals and 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a .916 save percentage (12th in the league). He has 1712 saves, and has allowed 156 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon is another of Colorado's offensive options, contributing 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) to the team.
- Nazem Kadri has 87 total points for Colorado, with 28 goals and 59 assists.
- In 57 games, Darcy Kuemper has conceded 138 goals (2.54 goals against average) and has recorded 1616 saves.
Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)
Avalanche Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/18/2022
Lightning
W 7-0
Home
-149
6/20/2022
Lightning
L 6-2
Away
-102
6/22/2022
Lightning
W 3-2
Away
-108
6/24/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-193
Lightning Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
6/18/2022
Avalanche
L 7-0
Away
+126
6/20/2022
Avalanche
W 6-2
Home
-118
6/22/2022
Avalanche
L 3-2
Home
-112
6/24/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
+160
Regional restrictions apply.