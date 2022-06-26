Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates the victory against the Colorado Avalanche following game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Avalanche ahead in the series 3-2. You can tune in to the game on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Sunday, June 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)

ABC (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Amalie Arena

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

Date Home Away Result 6/24/2022 Avalanche Lightning 3-2 TB 6/22/2022 Lightning Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL 6/20/2022 Lightning Avalanche 6-2 TB 6/18/2022 Avalanche Lightning 7-0 COL 6/15/2022 Avalanche Lightning 4-3 (F/OT) COL

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

The Avalanche are fourth in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).

On average, the Lightning post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (ninth).

Colorado is third in the league in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).

Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.

The Lightning have conceded 47 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).

The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).

Nathan MacKinnon has totaled 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.

Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.

Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1616 saves. His .921 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.

Victor Hedman has totaled 86 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 66 assists.

Nikita Kucherov has posted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

