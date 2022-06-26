Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates the victory against the Colorado Avalanche following game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates the victory against the Colorado Avalanche following game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Avalanche ahead in the series 3-2. You can tune in to the game on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Amalie Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay

DateHomeAwayResult

6/24/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

3-2 TB

6/22/2022

Lightning

Avalanche

3-2 (F/OT) COL

6/20/2022

Lightning

Avalanche

6-2 TB

6/18/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

7-0 COL

6/15/2022

Avalanche

Lightning

4-3 (F/OT) COL

Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats

  • The Avalanche are fourth in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).
  • On average, the Lightning post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (ninth).
  • Colorado is third in the league in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).
  • Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.
  • The Lightning have conceded 47 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
  • The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

  • One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).
  • Nathan MacKinnon has totaled 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.
  • Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1616 saves. His .921 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

  • Steven Stamkos has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.
  • Victor Hedman has totaled 86 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 66 assists.
  • Nikita Kucherov has posted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).

Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates the victory against the Colorado Avalanche following game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Jun 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates the goal scored by defenseman Cale Makar (8) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in game five of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. New England Revolution: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 seconds ago
1858
entertainment

How to Watch Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
MV5BMTAyODgzNGUtZjBlZS00MTgzLTkwZmItNmNkYTFmMzczMWZjXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjM4OTI2MTU@._V1_
entertainment

How to Watch The Chi, Season Five Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas46 seconds ago
USATSI_18590699
NHL

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Six: Avalanche at Lightning

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Taraji-bet-awards-2021-billboard-1548-1623692130
entertainment

How to Watch 2022 BET Awards

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18566710
MLS

How to Watch Revolution at Whitecaps

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits a sacrifice fly ball to drive in a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy