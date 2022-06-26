Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 6

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Avalanche take the ice for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Avalanche ahead in the series 3-2. You can tune in to the game on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ABC. The Avalanche sit in first place in the Western Conference. The Lightning rank fifth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Tampa Bay vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Sunday, June 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Amalie Arena
Arena: Amalie Arena
Head-to-head results for Colorado vs. Tampa Bay
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
6/24/2022
Avalanche
Lightning
3-2 TB
6/22/2022
Lightning
Avalanche
3-2 (F/OT) COL
6/20/2022
Lightning
Avalanche
6-2 TB
6/18/2022
Avalanche
Lightning
7-0 COL
6/15/2022
Avalanche
Lightning
4-3 (F/OT) COL
Colorado and Tampa Bay Stats
- The Avalanche are fourth in the league in scoring (3.8 goals per game), and the Lightning are sixth on defense (2.8 against).
- On average, the Lightning post 3.5 goals in a game (seventh in league), and the Avalanche give up 2.8 (ninth).
- Colorado is third in the league in goal differential, at +76 (+0.9 per game).
- Tampa Bay is sixth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.
- The Lightning have conceded 47 power-play goals (ninth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
- The Lightning have scored 63 power-play goals (on 24.2% of opportunities, seventh in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 48 (killing off 79.7% of penalties, 15th in league).
Colorado Impact Players
- One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Mikko Rantanen, who has scored 92 points in 75 games (36 goals and 56 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon has totaled 88 points (1.4 per game), scoring 32 goals and adding 56 assists.
- Nazem Kadri's 87 points this season have come via 28 goals and 59 assists.
- Darcy Kuemper has a 2.5 goals against average, and 1616 saves. His .921 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.
Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Murray: Out (Hand/Wrist), Samuel Girard: Out For Season (Sternum)
Tampa Bay Impact Players
- Steven Stamkos has recorded 42 goals and 64 assists in 81 games for Tampa Bay, good for 106 points.
- Victor Hedman has totaled 86 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 20 goals and 66 assists.
- Nikita Kucherov has posted 25 goals on the season, chipping in 44 assists.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has played 63 games this season, conceding 156 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 1712 saves and a .916 save percentage (12th in the league).
Lightning Injuries: Brayden Point: Day To Day (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
