Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning (44-20-8) visit the Dallas Stars (41-27-4) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on April 12, 2022, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Lightning sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 96 points and the Stars rank seventh in the Western Conference with 86 points.

How to Watch Dallas vs. Tampa Bay

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: American Airlines Center

Tampa Bay and Dallas Stats

The Lightning put up 3.3 goals per game (237 in 72 games), and the Stars concede 3.0 (215 in 72).

The Stars are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Lightning are eighth in goals allowed (2.8).

Tampa Bay is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +38.

Dallas is -5 overall in terms of goals this season, 20th in the league.

The Stars have conceded 43 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties), and the Lightning have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.4% of opportunities).

The Lightning have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.5% of penalties), and the Stars have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.2% of opportunities).

Dallas Impact Players

Joe Pavelski's 71 points are pivotal for Dallas. He has 27 goals and 44 assists in 72 games.

Jason Robertson has posted 67 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 34 goals and 33 assists.

Roope Hintz has scored 31 goals on the season, adding 30 assists.

Jake Oettinger has 1064 saves while allowing 100 goals (2.5 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Stars Injuries: Braden Holtby: Out (Lower Body)

Tampa Bay Impact Players

Steven Stamkos has been a top contributor on Tampa Bay this season, with 80 points in 71 games.

Victor Hedman has 69 points (1.0 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 50 assists.

Brayden Point has 27 goals and 28 assists for Tampa Bay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has allowed 138 goals (2.45 goals against average) and racked up 1523 saves.

Lightning Injuries: Ryan McDonagh: Out (Upper-body)

Lightning Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/6/2022 Capitals L 4-3 Away -153 4/8/2022 Bruins L 2-1 Home -155 4/10/2022 Sabres W 5-0 Home -392 4/12/2022 Stars - Away -159 4/14/2022 Ducks - Home - 4/16/2022 Jets - Home - 4/19/2022 Red Wings - Home -

Stars Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Maple Leafs L 4-3 Home +132 4/9/2022 Devils L 3-1 Home -263 4/10/2022 Blackhawks W 6-4 Away -163 4/12/2022 Lightning - Home +136 4/14/2022 Wild - Home - 4/16/2022 Sharks - Home - 4/18/2022 Canucks - Away -

